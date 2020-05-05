Rice U team creates low-cost, high-efficiency integrated device for solar-driven water splitting; solar leaf

Rice University researchers have created an efficient, low-cost device that splits water to produce hydrogen fuel. The platform developed by the Brown School of Engineering lab of Rice materials scientist Jun Lou integrates catalytic electrodes and perovskite solar cells that, when triggered by sunlight, produce electricity. The current flows to the catalysts that turn water into hydrogen and oxygen, with a sunlight-to-hydrogen efficiency as high as 6.7%.





A schematic and electron microscope cross-section show the structure of an integrated, solar-powered catalyst to split water into hydrogen fuel and oxygen. The module developed at Rice University can be immersed into water directly to produce fuel when exposed to sunlight. Illustration by Jia Liang

The integrated device consists of two series-connected perovskite solar cells (PSCs) and two CoP catalyst electrodes, which can be immersed into an aqueous solution directly for solar-driven water splitting.

The platform introduced by Lou, lead author and Rice postdoctoral fellow Jia Liang and their colleagues in the ACS journal ACS Nano is a self-sustaining producer of fuel that, they say, should be simple to produce in bulk.

The concept is broadly similar to an artificial leaf. What we have is an integrated module that turns sunlight into electricity that drives an electrochemical reaction. It utilizes water and sunlight to get chemical fuels. —Jun Lou

Perovskites are crystals with cubelike lattices that are known to harvest light. The most efficient perovskite solar cells produced so far achieve an efficiency above 25%, but the materials are expensive and tend to be stressed by light, humidity and heat.