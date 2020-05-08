Researchers improve fracture resistance in ultra-high strength steel

A team from the University of Hong Kong and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory have achieved improved fracture resistance in a steel with an ultrahigh yield strength of nearly 2GPa by activating delamination toughening coupled with transformation-induced plasticity. A paper on their work appears in the journal Science.





Ashby map in terms of the fracture toughness versus yield strength. The ultrastrong steel in the study overcomes the strength-toughness tradeoff shown in most existing structural materials. Liu et al.

Lightweight yet cost-efficient structural materials with superior mechanical properties are continually sought after in engineering applications to meet the demands of sustainable economy development. Unfortunately, attaining high strength is usually at the expense of deteriorating toughness, which invariably is a major concern for safety-critical applications. The strengthening mechanisms in structural metals and alloys are built on the fundamental principle of inhibiting, or blocking, disclocation slip by introducing various obstacles at different length-scales. However, abundant dislocations entangled in small imperfections can give rise to the localized stress concentrations that can cause crack initiation which eventually can lead to catastrophic failure. … We show here that exceptional damage-tolerance can be achieved in an ultrastrong steel, with a simple composition and cost-effective processing route for fabrication. We demonstrate that increasing the yield strength is not detrimental to the toughness, but instead it can facilitate the activation of a delamination toughening mechanism. This substantially increases the toughness. Specifically, the ultrahigh yield strength enables a secondary fracture mode, delamination cracking, at interfaces normal to the primary fracture surface. Multiple separated laminated ligaments develop near the fracture surface because of the delamination events, providing an extra energy release rate for fracture as well as enhancing crack-tip blunting, collectively elevating the overall fracture toughness. —Liu et al.

The steel in the study has a composition of Fe-9.95%Mn-0.44%C-1.87%Al-0.67%V (weight percent) and was fabricated by a deformed and partitioned treatment.

The “high-strength induced multi-delamination” strategy offers a different pathway to develop engineering materials with ultra-high strength and superior toughness at economical materials cost, the researchers said.

