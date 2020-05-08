China announces new national standards for wireless EV charging; incorporating WiTricity technology

The China Electricity Council (CEC) recently ratified and published a set of national standards (“GuoBiao” or GB standard) for the wireless charging of EVs; WiTricity’s patented technology is incorporated in the standards.

The new standards are:

GB / T 38775.1 “Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles Part 1: General Requirements”

GB / T 38775.2 “Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles Part 2: Communication between On-board Chargers and Charging Equipment”

GB / T 38775.3 “Electric Vehicle Wireless Charging System Part 3: Special Requirements”

\GB / T 38775.4 “Electric Vehicle Wireless Charging System Part 4: Electromagnetic Environment Limits and Test Methods”

Standardization is critical to large-scale deployment of wireless charging for EVs both in China and around the world, allowing any equipped EV to use any standard wireless charger.

For the past four years, WiTricity has been actively involved in the Chinese EV wireless charging standardization process through its work with China Electric Power Research Institute (CEPRI), China Automotive Technology and Research Center (CATARC) and the CEC. With a global IP portfolio of more than 1400 issued and pending patents, WiTricity has declared twenty Chinese patents as “standards-essential” to systems implementing the GB standard.

Chinese automakers and their Tier 1 suppliers rely on the GB standard committee to define the EV wireless charging solution to be deployed in China. The ratified standard is now a major market enabler for deployment on vehicles and in public charging infrastructure. WiTricity has worked closely with the GB standard committee on several significant technical matters, including efforts to harmonize the China standard with other international standards (SAE J2954, ISO 19363, IEC 61980) that will be published in 2020 and 2021.

The China automotive market is by far the most aggressive in transitioning to electric, and Chinese automakers are seeking ways to make the EV ownership experience even more appealing to new buyers. Wireless charging makes charging as simple as parking your car and walking away, ensuring that full battery capacity and range is seamlessly available to the driver. Wireless EV charging with WiTricity’s magnetic resonance technology delivers the same power, efficiency and charge rate as conventional plug-in charging methods with no compromises. Wireless EV charging is not just convenient, it is critical for the automatic charging of future fleets of autonomous vehicles, such as robotaxis or delivery vans.

WiTricity is playing an active role in working with Tier 1s in China to design and realize systems that will meet China’s GB standard. Zhejiang VIE Science & Technology Co., Ltd. subsidiary (VIE) and Anjie Wireless Technology (Suzhou) Co. Ltd. (Anjie) have licensed WiTricity’s technology and industry-leading designs which include all needed peripheral systems such as foreign object detection, position detection and communications. These companies develop and commercialize highly efficient EV wireless charging systems for sale to leading automaker brands in the China market.

VIE has completed construction of its pilot production facility to assemble wireless charging systems for its initial OEM customers. Anjie recently demonstrated a fully autonomous parking and wireless charging experience on an Xpeng Motors’ EV, showing the world what the future of autonomous, electric mobility will look like in the years to come.