Karma shows E-Flex platform in flat-floor BEV configuration; “Everyday BEV”

Karma Automotive announced its flexible and modular E-Flex platform (earlier post) with an efficient flat floor battery electric vehicle (BEV) architecture. The new platform is one of five demonstration projects designed to illustrate Karma’s technical direction and capabilities through the use of versatile extended range electric vehicle (EREV)- and BEV-based rolling chassis systems.





Karma’s “Everyday BEV” E-Flex platform is a single-motor, flat-battery-pack, front-wheel-drive platform with an 80 kWh battery and Karma’s new Silicon Carbide (SiC) inverter e-drive system.

Engineered with compact electric architecture in mind, the platform offers an economic total cost of ownership and a low cost-per-mile performance with a range of consumer and commercial applications. The flexible electric platform can be used for everyday sedans, mass-transit and ridesharing, last-mile delivery of goods, and more.

All Karma E-Flex platforms leverage the company’s proprietary technology, manufacturing and design services to offer partners innovative electric mobility solutions. Using the Karma E-Flex Platform, vehicle manufacturers can optimize development costs to engineer, test, certify and build an EREV or BEV platform, allowing electrification of their products with greater speed and efficiency.

Karma’s goal in creating the ‘Everyday BEV’ platform was to offer an economic solution for service vehicles, ridesharing vehicles, and last-mile delivery vehicles that can benefit from low cost of ownership and sustainable transportation. The Everyday BEV platform provides a host of benefits over traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles including adherence to clean air zones for city driving and quieter transport for passengers. —Mike Jones, Director of Chassis Engineering, Karma Automotive

The Karma’s E-Flex platform solutions are developed at the Karma Innovation and Customization Center (KICC), Karma’s state-of-the-art assembly plant in Moreno Valley, Calif. All E-Flex platforms feature proven Karma technology including production Revero GT drive motors in various configurations, gearbox, suspension, subframes and steering, in addition to production body structure parts.

Most components have achieved more than one million miles of Karma testing and in-market validation.

Other Karma E-Flex platform exhibitions recently showcased include the company’s signature EREV platform (earlier post); a BEV van equipped with SAE Level 4 autonomous technology (earlier post); a high-performance platform with supercar-capable architecture (earlier post); and an EREV van platform (earlier post). Additional components also available include Karma’s new SiC inverters.