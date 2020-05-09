Lublin orders 12 more Solaris Urbino 12 electric buses

The public transport operator in Lublin, Poland has ordered twelve Solaris Urbino 12 electric buses, to be delivered from November 2021 to April 2022. The total value of all the contracts for ordered electric buses with seven charging stations and after-sale servicing exceeds PLN 32 million (US$7.6 million).





The contract for the delivery of electric buses was signed with the Municipal Transport Authority (ZTM) in Lublin on 8 May 2020. Seven Urbino 12 electric will be delivered by the end of 2021, the other five will roll out onto the streets in Lublin in the first half of 2022.

The electric drive axles will be fueled with the power stored in 116 kWh Solaris High Power batteries, adapted to frequent and fast charging. The electric buses will be charged using a traditional plug-in system, as well as in a matter of minutes by means of a roof-mounted pantograph.

In addition the roofs of the buses will be also fitted with photovoltaic panels, optimizing the use of electric power in the bus. Along with the buses, Solaris will also deliver seven charging devices. Depending on customer needs, dual mode chargers will enable the concurrent recharging of two buses with a charging power of 40 kW or of a one bus with a charging power of 80 kW.

The low-floor vehicles will have enough space on board for 70 passengers, of whom 27 can travel seated. The buses will feature a series of amenities both for bus drivers and passengers. Travel comfort of passengers and the driver, even on the hottest of days, will be ensured with an electric air conditioning system.

In addition, all electric buses ordered by ZTM will be fitted with ticket vending machines, enabling passengers to pay for the tickets by card or in cash. There will be numerous double-USB ports in the passengers’ compartment, enabling commuters to charge their mobile devices.

The collaboration of the City of Lublin and Solaris dates back to 1996. In December 2019, ZTM in Lublin ordered—following a call for proposals—15 articulated trolleybuses of the Solaris Trollino 18 type and 20 Solaris Urbino 12 electric buses. The operator invests not only in emission-free vehicles, but also in continuous development of the municipal charging infrastructure.