Survey finds 65% of Londoners changed their usual mode of transport for the ULEZ
10 May 2020
Motorbike insurer Bikesure recently surveyed 1,000 commuters in London to find out how the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) has impacted them. Bikesure’s first conducted its ULEZ survey in 2019. Even though the ULEZ has been temporarily suspended to support key workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, this survey explores the real changes the ULEZ has made on the lives of London commuters, one year on.
The designated Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) was introduced in central London on 8 April 2019. The ULEZ is a 24/7 traffic management and emission reduction scheme which operates within the existing Congestion Charging Zone (CCZ) and is set to expand to the North and South Circular roads in 2021.
The survey found that:
65.3% of Londoners changed their usual mode of transport
34.7% did not change their usual mode of transport
The survey found that most Londoners changed their vehicles 1-3 months after the ULEZ was implemented, while more than a quarter changed before the ULEZ was implemented on 8 April 2019.
28.3% changed before the ULEZ was implemented on 8 April 2019
45.2% changed 1-3 months after the ULEZ was implemented
19.9% changed 4-6 months after the ULEZ was implemented
4.0% changed 7-9 months after the ULEZ was implemented
2.6% changed 10+ months after the ULEZ was implemented
Commuters in London were also given a multiple choice question to see which combination of transportation modes and services they changed to after the ULEZ was introduced on 8 April 2019. The survey showed that:
64% of those who changed their usual mode of transport now use public transport
43.5% of those who changed their usual mode of transport now walk
22.8% of those who changed their usual mode of transport now use a low-emissions car
19.6% of those who changed their usual mode of transport now use a low-emissions motorcycle or scooter/moped
17% of those who changed their usual mode of transport now use a push bike
As part of the survey, commuters in London were given a multiple choice question to find out how the ULEZ has affected them. The survey showed that:
31.1% said that the ULEZ doesn’t affect them
26.7% can’t afford to drive/ride in the ULEZ anymore
23.7% drive/ride in the ULEZ zone less than they used to
Londoners were also given a multiple choice question about the ULEZ expansion, in which the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) will expand to the North and South Circular roads in 2021:
30.9% of people said that they won’t be able to afford to drive/ride in London anymore
35.1% of Londoners said that it won't make a difference to them
25.3% will drive/ride in London less than they do now
12.8% will change to a low-emissions mode of transport
It’s quite telling that over 30% of people say they won’t be able to afford to drive or ride in London after the expansion. Will they be able to rely on public transport? If public transport doesn’t suit their needs and cost is a real factor for those people, then they’re unlikely to be in a position to purchase a Euro 4 (or 6) engined car, so they may well consider scooters and other motorcycles for their personal transport across the city. It will be very interesting to see how different the city’s roads will look at the start of 2022 compared with the start of 2020.—Robert Balls, Bikesure Business Manager
The worry is that the capacity for public transport will be dramatically reduced to comply with social distancing, and then you will be in real trouble.
"A leaked report for Transport for London (TfL) given to me shows that Tube capacity will drop from 325,000 people boarding every 15 minutes to 50,000.
Buses that usually hold 85 passengers will only be able to carry 15."
(From the BBC 8/May)
The UK government is saying cycle or walk, but many people in London commute 50 or more miles and you can't cycle that distance (ebike or not).
IMO, it is reasonable to cycle up to about 6-7 miles and ebike twice that, but that still leaves a lot of people out, and it won't be any fun at all in winter.
I imagine they will tell people to wear masks and let the pack onto the buses and tubes as before, maybe with some seats blocked off.
Posted by: mahonj | 10 May 2020 at 05:14 AM