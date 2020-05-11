EIA: US energy-related CO2 fell by 2.8% in 2019, slightly below 2017 levels

US energy-related CO 2 emissions declined by 2.8% in 2019 to 5,130 million metric tons (MMmt), according to data in the US Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) Monthly Energy Review. CO 2 emissions had increased by 2.9% in 2018, the only annual increase in the past five years. Because of continuing trends in how much energy the US economy uses and how much CO 2 that energy use generates, energy-related CO 2 emissions in 2019 fell more than energy consumption, which declined by 0.9% in 2019, and gross domestic product, which increased by 2.3% in 2019.

The changes in US energy-related CO 2 emissions in 2019 offset the increase in 2018. The increase in 2018 was largely caused by increased energy use as a result of weather and was the largest increase in CO 2 emissions since 2010, when the US economy was recovering from an economic recession. Overall, US energy-related CO 2 emissions have fallen 15% from their peak of 6,003 MMmt in 2007.

In 2019, CO 2 emissions from petroleum fuels—nearly half of which are associated with motor gasoline consumption—fell by 0.8%, and CO 2 emissions from the use of natural gas increased by 3.3%. CO 2 emissions from coal fell by 14.6%, the largest annual percentage drop in any fuel’s CO 2 emissions in EIA’s annual CO 2 data series dating back to 1973. The United States now emits less CO 2 from coal than from motor gasoline.





Source: US Energy Information Administration, Monthly Energy Review.

Nearly all of the change in CO 2 emissions in 2019 arose in the electric power sector. CO 2 emissions from the residential and commercial sectors (associated with natural gas and distillate fuel oil consumption, for example) were nearly unchanged from 2018, and the increase in industrial sector CO 2 emissions (+8 MMmt) partially offset a decrease in transportation sector CO 2 emissions (-13 MMmt).

U.S. power sector emissions fell by 145 million metric tons in 2019, the second-largest decline on record for any sector. Total net electricity generation fell by 1.5% in 2019, but power sector CO 2 emissions fell by even more (-8.2%), largely because of increases from renewable sources such as wind and solar. Electricity generation from coal fell, and the increase in natural gas-fired electricity generation was more limited. Because sources such as wind and solar have no fuel costs, when available, they are the first sources dispatched to meet electricity demand.





Source: US Energy Information Administration, Monthly Energy Review