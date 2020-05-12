FCA says Jeep Wrangler environmental impact reduced by 15% compared to predecessor

FCA says that its latest Global Warming Potential (GWP) analysis found that the redesigned-for-2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited has an overall GWP 15% lower than that of its predecessor.

The GWP improvement was calculated using industry-standard software that examines multiple factors associated with a vehicle’s design, production and on-road performance. These factors include: the environmental impact of fuel production and delivery; material use; and the vehicle’s own fuel consumption. Determinations are based on 150,000 miles of operation. Improvements are measured by contrasting anticipated CO 2 -equivalent greenhouse-gas (GHG) emissions, with those of comparable vehicles.





2020 Jeep Wrangler Freedom Edition

The comparison was made with the previous-generation Wrangler Unlimited, as powered by its only available engine—FCA’s award-winning 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6—and a since-discontinued five-speed automatic transmission.

The new Wrangler’s performance was measured as equipped with the available 270-horsepower, 2.0-liter turbocharged I-4 engine, featuring engine stop-start (ESS). Accordingly, each new Wrangler Unlimited has the potential to account for a 14-metric-ton reduction in GHG emissions, which is equivalent to:

GHG emissions of three passenger cars, driven for one year

CO 2 e output from 7.7 tons of coal burned in a power-generation plant

CO 2 e produced when powering 2.4 average American homes for one year

Material choices also contribute to the new Wrangler Unlimited’s greener performance. Its ferrous metal content was reduced to 54% from 68% in the previous-generation vehicle.

Meanwhile, non-ferrous metal content, which contributes to weight reduction and corrosion resistance, increased to 20%, from 12%.

Further improving its on-road performance, FCA’s TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission benefits fuel economy, whether mated to the 2.0-liter turbocharged I-4 or the 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6. In I-4 configurations, the celebrated transmission helps the 2020 Wrangler Unlimited achieve a 21 miles-per-gallon (mpg) rating in the US Environmental Protection Agency’s combined city/highway test cycle—an increase of three mpg over the previous-generation vehicle and its five-speed automatic transmission.

In the Sahara trim level, the 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited may be equipped with a version of the 2.0-liter turbocharged I-4 that features FCA’s eTorque mild-hybrid technology.

In addition, the new-generation Wrangler Unlimited is available with a 3.6-liter V-6 from FCA’s award-winning Pentastar engine family. It comes with a choice of a TorqueFlite eight-speed transmission or a six-speed manual gearbox.

The results of this latest GWP analysis come on the heels of FCA’s 2019 Sustainability Report. Distributed on April 16, it says the Company further reduced its environmental footprint around the world.

Among the highlights, FCA cut its water use by nearly 40%, compared with 2010. Over the same time period, the Company also shaved its carbon footprint by 27%, and slashed its waste generation by 64%.