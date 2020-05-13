In China, Wuling launches electric minivan, Chevrolet introduces 48V MHEV Monza

In China, Wuling launched its first electric minivan, the Rong Guang EV, and Chevrolet launched four new Monza variants featuring 48V mild hybrid technology. In China, General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Holden, Baojun and Wuling brands.

Rong Guang EV. Wuling is offering two variants to meet the differing needs of business and personal users. The commercial version with sealed side and back windows has an all-electric range of 252 kilometers (157 miles) and is available for RMB 83,800 (US$11,800). The passenger version has a range of 300 kilometers (186 miles) and is available for RMB 89,800 (US$12,700). Customers can benefit from national subsidies for new energy vehicles.





With the same dimensions as its siblings powered by traditional internal combustion engines and a 3,050-millimeter wheelbase, the Rong Guang EV offers 5.1 cubic meters of cargo space. The minivan comes with electric power steering (EPS) and is equipped with a driver’s side air bag for added safety.

The Rong Guang EV has been put through more than 100,000 kilometers of high-intensity road testing. Its 42-kWh battery alone has undergone more than 40 tests such as fire, collision, vibration and extrusion. It has received an advanced IP68 waterproof and dustproof rating.

The Rong Guang EV supports conventional AC charging and DC fast charging. Using AC charging, it can be fully charged in seven hours. With DC fast charging, it can be fully charged in just two hours.

Those who purchase a Rong Guang EV are entitled to a replacement subsidy of up to RMB 10,000 (US$1,400), free maintenance, three years of free road service and the free installation of charging equipment.

Monza MHEVs. The Monza sporty compact sedan is Chevrolet’s best-selling nameplate in China, with more than 140,000 units delivered since its launch in March 2019. It includes variants powered by 1.0T, 1.3T and 1.5L Ecotec engines.





The new variants have a mild hybrid system that consists of a 48V motor, 48V power battery, power management module and hybrid control unit. When the Monza is started, the 48V motor operates before the engine to increase efficiency. During acceleration, the 48V motor and engine run simultaneously. This decreases the engine load, saving energy and reducing emissions.

The mild hybrid system extends the engine’s fuel cut-off time when the vehicle is decelerating, further improving fuel economy. As a result, the Monza’s fuel consumption is as low as 4.7 liters/100 kilometers (50 mpg US).

The four new Monza 48V family members—two RS models and two Redline models—also come with Chevrolet’s new MyLink+ in-vehicle infotainment system. They are available in six exterior colors and priced between RMB 108,900 and RMB 122,900 (US$15,400 to US$17,300).