First Lexus EV to offer 10-year battery warranty

Lexus’ first full electric vehicle, the UX 300E, unveiled in China in November 2019, will offer a 10-year (or 1 million kilometer / 621,000 mile) battery warranty. (Earlier post.) The UX 300e will be introduced to selected markets in Europe by the end of the year.





The UX 300e is powered by a newly developed 54.3 kWh battery pack which supports 400 km (249 miles) of range in the NEDC cycle, corresponding to more than 300 km (186 miles) target range in the WLTP cycle. Located under the cabin floor and rear seat to ensure a low center of gravity, the 288-cell lithium-ion battery pack enables the space and practicality expected from an urban crossover.





For increased control and battery life, sensors monitor the voltage of each battery cell and block, as well as the battery cell temperature. In tandem with the car’s advanced Battery Management System, this results in maximum usable battery cell capacity, and an extended driving range.

For the UX 300e, Lexus developed a battery cell air-cooling system which is safer and lighter than water-cooled systems. With cooled air circulating inside the battery pack, stable battery output can be attained even at high speed and during repeated rapid charging. Working hand in hand with the cabin air conditioning, the system enhances the car’s performance, battery life and charging performance.





Reliability was also to the fore in the development of the battery heating system. Heating elements under each battery module minimise the impact of cold weather on the driving range, ensuring full power is available from the start.

For a long, trouble-free service life, the battery pack is fitted with rubber seals to protect it from water and dust.

As a measure of the brand’s confidence in its all-electric vehicle technology, Lexus is offering a 10-year (or 1,000,000 km) service warranty on all functional defects of the BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle) main battery and capacity degradation below 70%, provided that the owner respects the regular health checks foreseen in the maintenance program.

In addition to the battery warranty, the UX 300e owner will benefit from the 3-year vehicle warranty and 5-year cover (or 100,000 km) on drivetrain defects.

An ultra-compact new transaxle, with a 3-shaft layout and reduction gear mechanism to allow high motor speeds, delivers class-leading drivetrain performance and exceedingly low noise levels. For extended component life and super-smooth running, Lexus engineers introduced improvements such as gear tooth surface polishing, a sound-proof cover and an optimized lubrication system.

The UX 300e’s all-new BEV drivetrain includes a high-output 150 kW (204 DIN hp) electric motor/generator driving the front wheels. This lends the car a natural-yet-brisk acceleration character, delivering a top speed of 160 km/h and 0-100 km in 7.5 seconds.