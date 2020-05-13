First Lexus EV to offer 10-year battery warranty
13 May 2020
Lexus’ first full electric vehicle, the UX 300E, unveiled in China in November 2019, will offer a 10-year (or 1 million kilometer / 621,000 mile) battery warranty. (Earlier post.) The UX 300e will be introduced to selected markets in Europe by the end of the year.
The UX 300e is powered by a newly developed 54.3 kWh battery pack which supports 400 km (249 miles) of range in the NEDC cycle, corresponding to more than 300 km (186 miles) target range in the WLTP cycle. Located under the cabin floor and rear seat to ensure a low center of gravity, the 288-cell lithium-ion battery pack enables the space and practicality expected from an urban crossover.
For increased control and battery life, sensors monitor the voltage of each battery cell and block, as well as the battery cell temperature. In tandem with the car’s advanced Battery Management System, this results in maximum usable battery cell capacity, and an extended driving range.
For the UX 300e, Lexus developed a battery cell air-cooling system which is safer and lighter than water-cooled systems. With cooled air circulating inside the battery pack, stable battery output can be attained even at high speed and during repeated rapid charging. Working hand in hand with the cabin air conditioning, the system enhances the car’s performance, battery life and charging performance.
Reliability was also to the fore in the development of the battery heating system. Heating elements under each battery module minimise the impact of cold weather on the driving range, ensuring full power is available from the start.
For a long, trouble-free service life, the battery pack is fitted with rubber seals to protect it from water and dust.
As a measure of the brand’s confidence in its all-electric vehicle technology, Lexus is offering a 10-year (or 1,000,000 km) service warranty on all functional defects of the BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle) main battery and capacity degradation below 70%, provided that the owner respects the regular health checks foreseen in the maintenance program.
In addition to the battery warranty, the UX 300e owner will benefit from the 3-year vehicle warranty and 5-year cover (or 100,000 km) on drivetrain defects.
An ultra-compact new transaxle, with a 3-shaft layout and reduction gear mechanism to allow high motor speeds, delivers class-leading drivetrain performance and exceedingly low noise levels. For extended component life and super-smooth running, Lexus engineers introduced improvements such as gear tooth surface polishing, a sound-proof cover and an optimized lubrication system.
The UX 300e’s all-new BEV drivetrain includes a high-output 150 kW (204 DIN hp) electric motor/generator driving the front wheels. This lends the car a natural-yet-brisk acceleration character, delivering a top speed of 160 km/h and 0-100 km in 7.5 seconds.
Wow!
I am shocked by the 1million km warranty.
There has been a lot of blather about the million mile battery from Tesla, based on very dodgy analysis by Dahn using cells in strictly laboratory, temperature controlled conditions.
But Toyota honour their warranties, and this million mile to 70% capacity it huge.
It is big enough that I am going to reassess what I had previously thought about the viability of BEVs.
Posted by: Davemart | 13 May 2020 at 05:06 AM
With only 186 miles of range it's not exactly an ideal vehicle for highway driving. Toyota's probably banking on the fact that nobody is going to put 1,000,000 km on the vehicle in a 10 year period more than making a statement about the reliability of their battery system.
Posted by: Raymond Claghorn | 13 May 2020 at 10:10 AM
If this battery pack can be split in 4 to make 4 of 13.5 kWh battery packs for PHEV, then the warranty would still cover 150k miles of all-electric driving, over 10 years, which is equivalent to almost 200 k miles of combined electric and engine driving, which would be more practical.
A PHEV would only need a tiny engine, which could be a turbocharged 1-liter 3-cylinder engine capable of 123 hp to supplement the electric power train, to replace over 40 kWh of battery capacity. Nearly all PHEV's made today have too big engines, which make the vehicle more heavy, cost more, and taking up valuable internal space. It is about time for a clean-sheet dedicated PHEV's to maximize the advantages of combined gasoline and electric propulsion systems.
Posted by: Roger Pham | 13 May 2020 at 02:10 PM