Nobina selects 13 BYD eBus electric buses for far-north operation

Electric powertrain company IRP Systems raises $17M in Series B
13 May 2020

BYD, Europe’s leading electric bus manufacturer, received an order for a further 13 eBuses from Nobina—the principal bus operator in Sweden and the Nordic region. The new 12-meter models are destined for the town of Piteå in the north-east of Sweden where the new BYD fleet will go into service at their most northerly location ever in Europe—close to the arctic circle at latitude 65.31º north.

BYD 12m battery-electric bus

The far northern region of Sweden provides the ideal opportunity for BYD to demonstrate the capability of pure electric technology in extremely cold environments, having already seen successful operation in regions throughout Scandinavia. Similarly, in southern Europe where climates are often hot, BYD eBus fleets are performing with efficiency.

Following delivery in summer 2021, Nobina’s BYD fleet in Sweden alone will total 125 vehicles, with a presence in nine major Swedish towns and cities. Moreover, Nobina has for some time been the largest BYD bus fleet customer throughout the Nordic region, with more than 160 BYD eBuses now on order or in operation, including 44 vehicles in service in Norway and Denmark.

More than 1300 BYD eBuses are now in operation or on order with Public Transport Operators (PTOs) across Europe.

BYD’s 12-meter eBus is the company’s best-selling model in Europe and the natural choice for PTOs wishing to promote zero-emissions electric mobility—delivering a full day’s operation on a single charge. Manufactured at BYD’s production facility in Komárom, Hungary, Nobina’s latest order has been specified with optional luggage racks.

After more than five years and over 7 million kilmometers driven with BYD eBuses, in nordic conditions. We feel confident about the BYD platform meeting our high demands of a reliable, sustainable and attractive public transport —offering a cleaner, quiter and more comfortable traffic.

—Jens Råsten, Fleet manager, Nobina Group

