Kumi launches CAHRA Map to support companies’ due diligence in minerals and metals supply chains

London-based sustainability consultancy Kumi, a market leader in responsible sourcing practices for global supply chains, has launched a due diligence tool called CAHRA Map to enable companies in the minerals and metals sector to identify “conflict-affected and high-risk areas” (CAHRAs).

The identification of CAHRAs is a critical step in the responsible sourcing requirements set out by, for example, the London Metals Exchange (LME) and the Responsible Minerals Initiative (RMI). Identifying CAHRAs can be complicated. There are a wide range of potential data sources to analyze and judgements to be made on how risks may be defined. CAHRA Map does the hard work of collating and analysing this information, enabling companies to make informed decisions about potential risks in their supply chains. —Andrew Britton, Managing Director at Kumi

CAHRA Map utilizes the four key risk categories set out in the European Commission’s guidelines for identifying CAHRAs that accompany the EU Conflict Minerals Regulation, namely:

human rights;

conflict;

governance; and

mineral flows, this indicating where product from undeclared high risk sources may enter a supply chain.





CAHRA Map aims to inform a company’s sourcing decisions, helping identify where additional due diligence may be needed and what particular risks may be relevant in its supply chain locations. Without knowing this it is very difficult for a company to understand where to focus its due diligence or risk mitigation actions. —Andrew Britton

CAHRA identification is also included in the responsible sourcing requirements of the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) and the Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC), among others. The common denominator for all these schemes is the OECD Due Diligence Guidance for Responsible Supply Chains of Minerals from Conflict-Affected and High-Risk Areas. (Earlier post.)

Alignment with the OECD’s Guidance is a compliance requirement under the EU Conflict Minerals Regulation.

CAHRA Map has been specifically designed to support companies in meeting compliance requirements, providing an audit trail that will demonstrate to auditors or customers how CAHRA risks have been assessed.





Global distribution of CAHRAs (all risk factors) as illustrated by Kumi’s CAHRA Map.

Kumi is a sustainability consultancy that specializes in responsible supply chains. Kumi supports clients at all stages of the metals and minerals supply chain to implement responsible sourcing strategies and meet compliance standards, ranging from mining operators and traders through to smelters, refiners and downstream manufacturers.