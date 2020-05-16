Ford Mustang Mach-E EV improves charging time by ~30%

The new Ford Mustang Mach-E electric vehicle can add an estimated average of 61 miles of range in approximately 10 minutes at an Electrify America DC fast charging station with the extended-range battery and rear-wheel drive—an improvement of approximately 14 miles or 30% versus previous estimates.

The all-wheel-drive version with extended-range battery is estimated to add an average of 52 miles of range in approximately 10 minutes as well. Both all-wheel-drive and rear-wheel-drive configurations are estimated to achieve a 10% to 80% charge in approximately 45 minutes while charging on a DC fast charging station.





Mustang Mach-E with standard-range battery is estimated to add an average of 46 miles of range in 10 minutes for rear-wheel-drive models and 42 miles for all-wheel-drive models, with a 10% to 80% charge in approximately 38 minutes while charging on a DC fast charging station.

Ford and its network providers have expanded the FordPass Charging Network to include an additional 1,000 electric vehicle charging stations and 5,000 charge plugs, giving future Mustang Mach-E owners even more confidence for planning their journeys. This brings the total number of charging stations and individual charge plugs in the FordPass Charging Network—easily accessible via the FordPass app—to more than 13,500 and almost 40,000, respectively, linking to the largest electric vehicle public charging network in North America.

Home charging. The available 48-amp Ford Connected Charge Station will be able to charge a Mustang Mach-E in 10.1 hours or 30 miles per charging hour. Every Ford all-electric vehicle will come standard with a Ford mobile charger, which is capable of charging on a higher-voltage 240-volt electrical outlet and can add an average range of 21 miles per charging hour.

With the higher-power outlet, Mustang Mach-E with extended-range battery and rear-wheel drive can go from 0 to 100 percent charge in approximately 14.1 hours, while a standard 120-volt electrical outlet will result in an average range of three miles per charging hour.