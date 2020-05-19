Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Researchers show coordination polymer glass membranes can produce as much energy as liquid-based counterparts in fuel cells
Total partners with Cambridge Quantum Computing on CO2 capture

Hyundai Motor showcases miniature model of its smart mobility ecosystem

19 May 2020

Hyundai Motor will display a 1:8-scale model of its ‘UAM-PBV-Hub’ smart mobility ecosystem (earlier post) in its headquarters lobby until June 12 and at global events afterward. The 1:8-scale model on display is a miniature of the exhibit shown at CES 2020 and includes integration of its Urban Air Mobility (UAM), Purpose Built Vehicles (PBV) and Hub (Mobility Transit Base) smart mobility solutions as part of a dynamic human-centered future cityscape.

Large-41046-HyundaiMotorShowcasesMiniatureModelofSmartMobilityEcosystem

The exhibition aims to inspire Hyundai employees and other audiences by showing the company’s vision for future mobility as it aims to become a Smart Mobility Solution Provider. After the current exhibition ends on June 12, the model will be showcased at major events around the globe.

Hyundai’s UAM Division is leading necessary technological developments and working towards realizing the introduction of Urban Air Mobility, which has been people’s dream for decades. S-A1 Personal Air Vehicle concept on display shows our dedication to bring forth Urban Air Mobility for the benefit of humanity.

—Jaiwon Shin, Executive Vice President and Head of Hyundai’s Urban Air Mobility Division

The miniature model demonstrates Hyundai’s vision of a future mobility ecosystem in urban use. The UAM is shown with its rotors tilting, enabling vertical take-off and landing and rotating horizontally for flight. On the ground, PBVs can be seen running on the road, traveling around the Hub, becoming part of the building when connecting to the Hub’s docking station. The Hub is not only a space that connects UAM and PBVs, but also serves as a new concept for connecting people, reflecting Hyundai’s determination to give people more quality time while providing seamless freedom of movement and the opportunity to enjoy diverse experiences.

In addition, mirrors are installed on the ceiling of the exhibition space to allow an immersive viewing experience from various angles. Videos of a future city transformed through smart mobility solutions will also be shown on large displays installed on adjacent walls.

To realize its vision for smart mobility solution, Hyundai added to its design organization a dedicated team for UAM design and enhanced collaboration between UAM Division, Design Center, and Strategy and Technology Division.

Posted on 19 May 2020 in Market Background, Mobility, Mobility services, Urban Air Mobility, Urban mobility, Vehicle Manufacturers | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)