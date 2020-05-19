Hyundai Motor showcases miniature model of its smart mobility ecosystem

Hyundai Motor will display a 1:8-scale model of its ‘UAM-PBV-Hub’ smart mobility ecosystem (earlier post) in its headquarters lobby until June 12 and at global events afterward. The 1:8-scale model on display is a miniature of the exhibit shown at CES 2020 and includes integration of its Urban Air Mobility (UAM), Purpose Built Vehicles (PBV) and Hub (Mobility Transit Base) smart mobility solutions as part of a dynamic human-centered future cityscape.





The exhibition aims to inspire Hyundai employees and other audiences by showing the company’s vision for future mobility as it aims to become a Smart Mobility Solution Provider. After the current exhibition ends on June 12, the model will be showcased at major events around the globe.

Hyundai’s UAM Division is leading necessary technological developments and working towards realizing the introduction of Urban Air Mobility, which has been people’s dream for decades. S-A1 Personal Air Vehicle concept on display shows our dedication to bring forth Urban Air Mobility for the benefit of humanity. —Jaiwon Shin, Executive Vice President and Head of Hyundai’s Urban Air Mobility Division

The miniature model demonstrates Hyundai’s vision of a future mobility ecosystem in urban use. The UAM is shown with its rotors tilting, enabling vertical take-off and landing and rotating horizontally for flight. On the ground, PBVs can be seen running on the road, traveling around the Hub, becoming part of the building when connecting to the Hub’s docking station. The Hub is not only a space that connects UAM and PBVs, but also serves as a new concept for connecting people, reflecting Hyundai’s determination to give people more quality time while providing seamless freedom of movement and the opportunity to enjoy diverse experiences.

In addition, mirrors are installed on the ceiling of the exhibition space to allow an immersive viewing experience from various angles. Videos of a future city transformed through smart mobility solutions will also be shown on large displays installed on adjacent walls.

To realize its vision for smart mobility solution, Hyundai added to its design organization a dedicated team for UAM design and enhanced collaboration between UAM Division, Design Center, and Strategy and Technology Division.