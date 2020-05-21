Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
DOE to award $67M to stimulate manufacturing technology innovation

21 May 2020

The US Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE) announced a $67-million funding opportunity (DE-FOA-0002252) to stimulate technology innovation, improve the energy productivity of American manufacturing, and enable the manufacturing of cutting-edge products in the United States.

Projects selected under this funding opportunity announcement will aim to improve energy efficiency in energy-intensive processes and facilitate the transition to emerging, cost-competitive energy technologies in domestic production.

The FOA focuses on three main areas:

  1. Next-generation manufacturing processes that improve energy efficiency in energy-intensive and energy-dependent industries, including steel manufacturing;

  2. Modular, hybrid, or catalytic processes to improve energy efficiency in chemical manufacturing; and

  3. Connected, flexible, and efficient manufacturing facilities, products, and energy systems, including the integration of direct air capture at industrial facilities.

DOE anticipates making up to 33 awards. Industry partners must provide at least 20% of the funding for new research and development projects. Concept papers are due 25 June 2020.

Posted on 21 May 2020

