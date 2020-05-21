Frankfurt orders 13 Ebusco electric buses

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
21 May 2020

Ebusco will deliver 13 electrical buses to Frankfurt with the Transdev Group in Germany in the end of 2020. The new low floor Ebusco 2.2 buses will be in operation in Frankfurt by Transdev Rhein-Main GmbH under the Alpina brand, which will replace the current diesel buses. The Transdev Group is Germany’s largest private mobility provider.

These 13 buses will be the 12-meter Ebusco 2.2 buses, low-floor version. These buses have proven already their success in several German cities (amongst others in Munich, Wartburg and on the island Borkum) and in Dutch cities (such as in Groningen, Dordrecht and Utrecht). Another 156 will be driving in the Dutch cities of Haarlem and Amsterdam at the end of 2020, that will be operated by Transdev the Netherlands.

The City of Frankfurt am Main is pursuing the goal of operating all bus traffic by 2030 with alternative drive types. Transdev Rhein-Main GmbH, with the Alpina brand, is going to operate the A and G line bundles. These buses will be electric Ebusco 2.2 buses. Passengers in Frankfurt am Main will experience the comfort of modern electric buses for the first time. The operation will be starting from December 2020.

The Ebusco 2.2 buses are equipped with lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery technology for safety. Ebusco is also developing continuously on weight reduction. With the combination of technologies and innovations, this Ebusco 2.2 is able to drive 350 km (217 miles) on one charge.

At the end of this year already 40 Ebusco electric buses will be driving around in several cities in Germany and in 2021 more buses will find their way to Germany (amongst others in other big cities Munich and Bonn).

Posted on 21 May 2020 in Bus, Electric (Battery)

