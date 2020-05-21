KYB & REE Automotive partner on next-generation modular EV Platform

EV platform company p and KYB Corporation (KYB), one of the world’s largest suppliers of suspensions, announced a strategic partnership to develop suspension capabilities for future electric vehicle (EV) platforms.

Automotive Tier 1 supplier KYB’s semi-active and active suspension systems will boost REE’s next-generation EV platform, which delivers complete design freedom and cost-effective, scalable solutions in e-mobility.

REE’s partnership with KYB further expands REE’s global manufacturing capabilities. It also ignites a new level of suspension technology within the REEcorner architecture solution, which integrates all drivetrain vehicle components (steering, braking, suspension, e-motor) into the wheel.

The REEcorner combines with the REEboard—a completely flat platform—allowing complete freedom of design, improved performance and safety, and modular applications for any vehicle type.

The KYB-REE partnership marks the first time KYB has formally collaborated on EV platforms with a technology company.