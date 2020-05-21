Lightning Systems reaccredited under bp’s Advancing Low Carbon Program

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Frankfurt orders 13 Ebusco electric buses
21 May 2020

Lightning Systems, a leading developer of zero-emission powertrains, has received reaccreditation under bp’s Advancing Low Carbon (ALC) program. The ALC program was created by bp to encourage bp and its partners to identify lower carbon opportunities. Activities within the program include everything from low carbon products to global research initiatives to partnerships with startups developing innovative new technologies.

IMG_2364_1800px

The Lightning Systems GM 6500XD electric Class 6 truck is zero-emission on the road.

Case studies of all 76 accredited activities were published March 27 on bp.com/advancinglowcarbon, timed to coincide with the publication of bp’s annual Sustainability Report.

bp became an investor in Lightning Systems in 2014. To be considered for accreditation, Lightning had to meet the program’s criteria and requirements. Activities within the program undergo a stringent review of their application by a team of experts, review by an external advisory panel, and the program is assured by a third party, Deloitte LLP.

The impact that activities accredited by the ALC program have had on emission reductions is notable. bp estimates that 64 million tons of CO2 equivalent have been saved or offset through activities delivered by bp, and 5.4 million tons through activities delivered by bp partners since the program began in 2017.

Lightning Systems designs and manufacturers zero-emission all-electric powertrains for commercial fleets—from Class 3 Ford Transit vans to Class 6 work trucks, Class 7 city buses, and Class 8 motor coaches. All Lightning products are available today.

Posted on 21 May 2020 in Electric (Battery), Emissions, Fleets, Heavy-duty

