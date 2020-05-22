Bipartisan bill in Congress would direct DOD to replace non-tactical vehicles with ZEVs

Representatives Gilbert R. Cisneros, Jr. (D-CA-39) and Francis Rooney (R-FL-19) introduced the Department of Defense (DOD) Non-Tactical Vehicle Reduced Petroleum Consumption Act. This bill directs the DOD to replace such vehicles—from passenger cars to construction vehicles such as bulldozers and forklifts—as they age with zero-emission vehicles.

The gradual procurement process minimizes extraneous costs to the Department and allows for the acquisition of electric vehicle charging stations on military installations in the United States and its territories.

Such steps would lessen DOD’s reliance on petroleum, thereby reducing fuel costs and improving non-tactical vehicle efficiency, while also shrinking the Department’s overall carbon footprint and negative impact on the environment.

The Department of Defense is the largest consumer of fuel in the country and maintains a sizable fleet of non-tactical vehicles on installations across the United States and its territories. While DOD has made progress in decreasing its petroleum fuel consumption, more can be done to reduce costs, improve efficiency and resilience to fuel shocks, and limit negative environmental impacts. —Rep. Cisneros

America’s military has always been on the cutting edge of technological advancements and has been able to implement plans for efficiency. More energy efficient vehicles not only greatly help our environment by decreasing CO 2 emissions, but also reduce costs without impacting the ability of our men and women that defend our country to be successful. —Rep. Rooney.