Tritium launches “Plug and Charge” technology in its 350 kW fast chargers

Australia-based Tritium, a global provider of electric vehicle (EV) DC fast charging technology, has launched its Plug and Charge solution, the first of its kind in the world available to the market. The technology, leveraging the ISO15118 standard, enables an electric vehicle and charger to communicate seamlessly and authorize payments directly from the driver’s account, without the need for a card or RFID tag.

The Tritium offering is the first to market and is available immediately for charge point operators to deploy on Tritium’s PK350kW DC High Power Chargers.

The technology promises to reshape the customer experience (CX) for the driver and enable the once-siloed approach to charging payments to be broken down with disparate charging networks able to interoperate. Drivers will be able to approach a charger, regardless of the charging network operator, and their charge session will be automatically and securely billed from the moment the charger plug connects to the vehicle.

This firmly and irreversibly tips the convenience scales to the recharging experience over the refuelling experience. It’s going to be as simple as how we charge our phones, but with the added benefit of charging our bank accounts at the same time. There is no more need for a membership card or even to swipe a bank card at a terminal; this is the first and most secure iteration available to the market and, once deployed to critical mass, will render any former payment process as archaic. —James Kennedy, Chief Technology Officer and co-founder, Tritium

Kennedy says the Tritium Plug and Charge solution is more secure than the former card-swipe or RFID tag payment method.

A third party, such as Hubject—which provides an automated and secure data exchange enabled by ISO 15118-conforming Public Key Infrastructure—is responsible for cryptographic certifications between the vehicle and the charger, and our technology ensures we are securely storing cryptographic keys on the charger side in a way that other chargers can’t. You’re more likely to lose a card and have someone swipe it somewhere than by someone being able to access account details via our Plug and Charge technology. —James Kennedy

Kennedy said Plug and Charge will also remove another barrier to EV adoption. What is required for the technology to hit the critical mass required, said Kennedy, is buy-in and adoption on a large scale from charge point operators.

Electric vehicles will also need a way to secure the vehicle-side cryptographic key which will become commonplace with emerging models.

The vehicles will need to have the storage technology built in, in much the same way as paying for something with your smartphone requires NFC technology. Once that becomes the norm, as NFC has, you will see the incidents of Plug and Charge payments skyrocket. —James Kennedy

The Tritium Plug and Charge technology has been tested in a live setting at a number of its PK350kW DC High Power Chargers in Germany.

The Tritium Plug and Charge solution has also been repeatedly tested at the Tritium E-Mobility Innovation Center in Amsterdam, where automotive manufacturers have been able to test vehicles for interoperability with Tritium’s suite of DC chargers and software technologies, including Plug and Charge.

Tritium is currently the majority supplier to the IONITY network and the largest supplier of 350kW DC HPCs in Europe. Tritium’s award-winning RT50/50kW DCFC has been installed in many private and public networks across the globe for customers including Fortum, Grønn Kontakt, IONITY, Circle-K, EDF, Enel-X, NKM Mobiliti, Virta, Stromnetz, Nissan, NRMA, Evie Networks, Chargefox, Charge.net.nz and Drive Energi, Nissan, Chargefox, Charge.net.nz, Harley Davidson and Shell/Greenlots.