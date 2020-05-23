H2OzBus project to deploy 100 fuel cell buses across Australia

ITM Power announced the formation of the H2OzBus Project and the signing of a memorandum of understanding with a consortium of strategic partners. The consortium comprises Transit Systems, part of the SeaLink Travel Group; Ballard Power Systems; BOC Limited; Palisade Investment Partners; and ITM Power.

The partners have signed a memorandum of understanding as a further step in evaluating and demonstrating the concept of hydrogen fuel cell electric buses for use in public bus transport in Australia.

The consortium will collaborate on a project to further investigate deploying an initial 100 hydrogen fuel cell electric buses in cities across Australia in Phase 1, with the intention to use this as a seed for more widespread roll-out. This concept development phase will focus on infrastructure requirements and detailed plans for use of hydrogen fuel cell electric buses on bus routes in up to 10 central hub locations across Australia where interest and demand for fuel cell buses has already been identified.

Hydrogen fuel cell electric buses for public transport has alignment to ARENA’s (Australian Renewable Energy Agency) key investment priorities in Accelerating Hydrogen and Decarbonising Industry.

The consortium is leveraging the strengths of each partner as they work towards agreement on feasibility, scope and funding of the next phase of the Project. The key expertise that each partner in the consortium brings to the project and their proposed roles in the Project are: