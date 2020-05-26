Order-taking begins for Mercedes-Benz EQV electric van

The new battery-electric-powered van from Mercedes-Benz, the EQV (earlier post), can now be ordered. For the market launch, the van is available in the long wheelbase version as the EQV 300. A 90 kWh battery pack enables a range of up to 418 kilometers (260 miles). The EQV starts with a price of €71,388.10 (incl. 19% VAT) (US$77,800).





The EQV follows the EQC as the second model in the EQ family from Mercedes-Benz. It is offered until now with a long wheelbase and a permissible total weight of 3,500 kilograms. The electric drive train (eATS) sits on the front axle and reaches a peak power of 150 kW (204 hp). The e-machine, the fixed transmission, the cooling system and the power electronics form a highly integrated, compact unit. The energy comes from a lithium-ion battery in the underbody of the vehicle.

The Mercedes-Benz EQV develops a maximum torque of up to 362 N·m, with maximum speed of up to 140 km/h standard and 160 km/h (option). Electricity consumption (combined) is 26.4 to 26.3 kWh/100 km.

The EQV is equipped with an AC water-cooled on-board charger (OBL) with an output of 11 kW. This enables the charging with alternating current (AC) at home or at public charging stations. The EQV gets charged via the CCS socket which is placed in the bumper on the upper left side. This also enables the charging via direct current (DC). With the standard maximum charging capacity of 110 kW at a fast charging station, the EQV can be charged in around 45 minutes from 10 to 80 percent.

The Mercedes-Benz EQV also charges its batteries while driving. In thrust or brake mode, the mechanical rotational movement is converted into electric energy and is used to charge the high-voltage battery (recuperation). The driver has a high influence on the recuperation via paddles which are located behind the steering wheel.

A new feature offers a particularly efficient and comfortable driving style: recuperation level DAUTO. According to the maxim “drive ahead and save energy” information from the security assistants, the navigation system and the camera get connected and adjust the strength of the recuperation situation—specifically and in real time. In addition, four driving programs help the customer to choose individually between the maximum of comfort and the maximum of range while driving.

By placing the battery in the underbody, the full range of space is available without any restrictions inside the vehicle.

The EQV will be integrated as a production vehicle into the normal production process of the plant in Vitoria in northern Spain, where the V-Class and the Mercedes-Benz Vito are also produced. This enables flexible and synergic production in direct correlation with customer demand.