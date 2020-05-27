BMW X2 xDrive25e SAC PHEV to be launched July 2020

BMW will launch the new X2 xDrive25e SAC (“Sport Activity Coupé”) PHEV, announced in January (earlier post), in Europe in July 2020 with pricing from €47,250 (US$51,800).

The new BMW X2 xDrive25e features the fourth and latest generation of BMW eDrive technology developed for the plug-in hybrid models. An electric motor generating an output of 70 kW/95 hp and a high-voltage battery with a gross energy content of 10.0 kWh enable an all-electric range of up to 57 kilometers in the legal EU test cycle (35 miles).





The 1.5-litre combustion engine develops a maximum power output of 92 kW/125 hp and a peak torque of 220 N·m. Power is transferred to the front wheels via a 6-speed Steptronic transmission.

Together, the 3-cylinder combustion engine, which delivers torque to the front wheels, and the electric motor powering the rear wheels produce a system output of 162 kW/220 hp and create a hybrid all-wheel drive configuration. The new BMW X2 xDrive25e sprints from a standing start to 100 km/h in 6.8 seconds.

The new BMW X2 xDrive25e enables electric driving in three operating modes. In the AUTO eDRIVE standard setting, the intelligent drive system ensures optimum interaction between the two power units in all driving situations. The MAX eDrive mode can be activated for maximum use of the electric drive up to a speed of 135 km/h. The SAVE BATTERY mode enables the driver to save battery capacity for later use when driving in purely electric mode.

Fuel consumption in the legal EU test cycle is 1.9 l/100 km (124 mpg US); power consumption in the legal EU test cycle is 13.7 kWh/100 km; and CO 2 emissions in the legal EU test cycle are 43 g/km.