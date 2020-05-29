Successful first flight of the world’s largest all-electric aircraft: Cessna Grand Caravan 208B

magniX, a company developing electric propulsion systems for aircraft, and AeroTEC, a leading independent company focused on aerospace testing, engineering and certification, announced the successful flight of an all-electric Cessna Grand Caravan 208B.

The successful flight of the eCaravan, enabled by a 750-horsepower (560 kW) magni500 propulsion system, took place at the AeroTEC Flight Test Center at the Grant County International Airport (KMWH) in Moses Lake, Washington on Thursday.





The iconic Caravan has been a workhorse of industry moving people and transporting goods on short routes for decades. This first flight of the eCaravan is yet another step on the road to operating these middle-mile aircraft at a fraction of the cost, with zero emissions, from and to smaller airports. These electric commercial aircraft will enable the offering of flying services of people and packages in a way previously not possible. —Roei Ganzarski, CEO of magniX

The flying of the eCaravan serves as another critical step in the certification and approval process of the magni500 propulsion system, enabling future conversions of additional aircraft to magniX’s all-electric propulsion technology.





magni500. At a continuous 560 kw / 750 shp and turning at only 1900 RPM, the magni500 is well-suited as a propulsion system for retrofitting existing “middle-mile” aircraft such as the Caravan, Beaver, King Air, Otters and more. It is also suited for use in clean-sheet electric aircraft designs as a stand alone propulsion or as part of a larger multi-motor aircraft.

Features include: