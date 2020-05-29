Successful first flight of the world’s largest all-electric aircraft: Cessna Grand Caravan 208B
29 May 2020
magniX, a company developing electric propulsion systems for aircraft, and AeroTEC, a leading independent company focused on aerospace testing, engineering and certification, announced the successful flight of an all-electric Cessna Grand Caravan 208B.
The successful flight of the eCaravan, enabled by a 750-horsepower (560 kW) magni500 propulsion system, took place at the AeroTEC Flight Test Center at the Grant County International Airport (KMWH) in Moses Lake, Washington on Thursday.
The iconic Caravan has been a workhorse of industry moving people and transporting goods on short routes for decades. This first flight of the eCaravan is yet another step on the road to operating these middle-mile aircraft at a fraction of the cost, with zero emissions, from and to smaller airports. These electric commercial aircraft will enable the offering of flying services of people and packages in a way previously not possible.—Roei Ganzarski, CEO of magniX
The flying of the eCaravan serves as another critical step in the certification and approval process of the magni500 propulsion system, enabling future conversions of additional aircraft to magniX’s all-electric propulsion technology.
magni500. At a continuous 560 kw / 750 shp and turning at only 1900 RPM, the magni500 is well-suited as a propulsion system for retrofitting existing “middle-mile” aircraft such as the Caravan, Beaver, King Air, Otters and more. It is also suited for use in clean-sheet electric aircraft designs as a stand alone propulsion or as part of a larger multi-motor aircraft.
Features include:
4 x 3-phase architecture allows for graceful degradation should a fault occur. For example: In the unlikely event of a short circuit, one 3-phase section can be turned off allowing the pilot 75% of full power.
Full torque is available even at low RPM and is not impacted by altitude—i.e., air density.
The motor is designed to provide the required torque and power turning at only 1900 RPM, the same speed as the propeller. This allows a direct motor to propeller connection, eliminating the need for a heavy maintenance-prone gearbox.
Replaceable motor mounting points.
The motor is sealed from both ends with an advanced filter, reducing FOD and other contaminants.
Advanced liquid cooling and thermal performance.
Can integrate with off-the-shelf propeller governors for variable pitch control.
OK, but where does the energy come from and what is the aircraft performance?
Batteries for relatively short test flights? -- probably
Fuel cells ? -- probably not as considerably more engineering is required
Diesel generator in the cargo section ? -- OK, probably not
Turbine driven generator? -- possible but I am guessing batteries for relatively short test flights.
Posted by: sd | 29 May 2020 at 06:53 AM
More detail information is at FlightGlobal (https://www.flightglobal.com/airframers/all-electric-grand-caravan-makes-maiden-flight/138600.article) or Wikipedia.
The Cessna 208B Grand Caravan can carry 10-14 people.
This "eCaravan" was configured with the Magnix Magni500 Grand Caravan to carry 4-5 passengers on flights up to 100 miles, taking into account the need for reserve power. From the FlightGobal article: "The Magni500 on the Grand Caravan receives power from a 750V lithium-ion battery system weighing roughly one tonne, though Magnix is studying other technologies, including lithium-sulfur batteries and hydrogen fuel cells."
Posted by: gryf | 29 May 2020 at 08:23 AM