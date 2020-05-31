Nuro partners with CVS on autonomous prescription deliveries in Houston

Nuro is working with CVS Pharmacy to provide the delivery of presriptions and essentials by autonomous vehicles in Houston, Texas.





More than 76% of people in the United States live within five miles of a CVS Pharmacy; every day, CVS serves 4.5 million customers across the country.

CVS customers in the Houston pilot area can place prescription orders along with their non-prescription items on CVS.com or via the CVS Mobile Pharmacy app. If they select the autonomous delivery option, one of Nuro’s autonomous Prius vehicles will deliver the purchase curbside at the customer’s address within three hours. To ensure the security of their prescriptions, customers will need to confirm their identification to unlock their delivery when Nuro’s autonomous vehicle arrives curbside at their preferred location. During the pilot, deliveries will be free to all CVS Pharmacy customers.

As with all Nuro pilots, the company will begin service with the autonomous Prius fleet to make deliveries, before introducing deliveries with R2, a custom-built delivery bot.