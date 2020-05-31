Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
IIHS: small car driver death rates remain high
Delta-Q Technologies announces new RQ350 battery charger for electric vehicles

Nuro partners with CVS on autonomous prescription deliveries in Houston

31 May 2020

Nuro is working with CVS Pharmacy to provide the delivery of presriptions and essentials by autonomous vehicles in Houston, Texas.

1*SvgGiH9gTGUrfzaVdV-w3g

More than 76% of people in the United States live within five miles of a CVS Pharmacy; every day, CVS serves 4.5 million customers across the country.

CVS customers in the Houston pilot area can place prescription orders along with their non-prescription items on CVS.com or via the CVS Mobile Pharmacy app. If they select the autonomous delivery option, one of Nuro’s autonomous Prius vehicles will deliver the purchase curbside at the customer’s address within three hours. To ensure the security of their prescriptions, customers will need to confirm their identification to unlock their delivery when Nuro’s autonomous vehicle arrives curbside at their preferred location. During the pilot, deliveries will be free to all CVS Pharmacy customers.

As with all Nuro pilots, the company will begin service with the autonomous Prius fleet to make deliveries, before introducing deliveries with R2, a custom-built delivery bot.

Posted on 31 May 2020 in Autonomous driving, Market Background | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)