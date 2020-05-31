DOE to award $30M to develop small-scale solid oxide fuel cell systems and hybrid energy systems

The US Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Office of Fossil Energy (FE) has announced up to $30 million in federal funding for cost-shared research and development projects under a funding opportunity announcement (DE-FOA-0002300) for Small-Scale Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Systems and Hybrid Energy Systems.

This FOA seeks to develop advanced technologies that can progress the present state of small-scale solid oxide fuel cells (SOFC) hybrid systems using solid oxide electrolyzer cell (SOEC) technologies to a point of commercial readiness for hydrogen production and power generation. It also seeks validation of SOFC using syngas from gasification facilities.

This FOA will solicit applications for multiple areas of interest and will correspond to research outlined in DOE’s August 2019 report to Congress, Report on the Status of the Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Program.

Applications will be sought for three areas of interest: