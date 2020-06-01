Capgemini and Audi launch XL2 joint venture to support digital transformation of auto industry

Capgemini and Audi have launched a joint venture: XL2. Following regulatory approvals, the company was founded at the end of April. It will provide digital technology and consulting services, specifically in the fields of SAP S/4HANA and cloud services primarily for Audi and the entire Volkswagen Group.

XL2 was founded by Audi and Capgemini to support the automotive industry in digital transformation tasks. The joint venture that focuses on consulting and technology services for cloud and SAP S/4HANA includes industry solutions such as SAP Leonardo. The company’s goal is to expand its project business gradually and achieve a powerful workforce within the next five years.

XL2 is designed to enable end-to-end digital manufacturing, covering all central

processes, including production planning, logistics, finance, maintenance, quality and materials management. Projects of the legally independent entity are to be carried out for Audi. The first focus areas are SAP projects for production and master data management, as well as development in the context of cloud-based applications.

Capgemini and Audi have a long-standing partnership in developing solutions for digital transformation and co-innovation. The new co-owned company strengthens this collaboration and leverages their joint capabilities. The formation of XL2 takes the partnership to a new level and continues the successful collaboration in developing solutions and co-innovations for digital transformation.

The joint venture will have dual leadership: by Géraldine Aubert, previously Vice President of Packaged Based Services at Capgemini, and Felix Spitznagel, previously Director SAP Acceleration Center at Audi.

The company is now looking to recruit namely SAP consultants, software developers as well as analytics and data engineers, from graduates to established experts. XL2's headquarters are located in Heilbronn in Germany, in close proximity to Audi’s production site in Neckarsulm. The vicinity of the Audi production site is noteworthy and an additional enrichment of the ecosystem. The Audi location in Neckarsulm also offers an ideal testing and application environment for IT solutions in the field of digital production.