In UK, Beacon Rail Leasing contracts for 15 Clayton Equipment hybrid shunting locomotives

Clayton Equipment, the only British independent locomotive manufacturer in the UK capable of designing and manufacturing locomotives up to 150 tonnes, has agreed a contract with Beacon Rail Leasing for the supply of 15 Hybrid CBD90 shunting locomotives along with options for a period of three years.

The exclusive agreement will allow UK customers to operate the Clayton Equipment CBD90 locomotives through a Beacon Rail lease, realizing commercial benefits from reduced costs and lead time.





Clayton Equipment and Beacon are pleased to be able to bring this low emission rail shunting locomotive offering to the market. The agreement also provides the additional benefit of UK based customer service support from both companies.

The Clayton Equipment CBD90 locomotive is a 90 tonne Hybrid Bo-Bo locomotive, the largest locomotive built in the UK in over 20 years. The Locomotive is self-contained, with onboard battery charging. Costs and emissions are significantly reduced by the Hybrid technology.

Battery charging is undertaken from a 3-phase supply, providing 100% emission free solutions or from the low emission, EU Stage V Diesel engine.