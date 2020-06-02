Market share of plug-in vehicles in China has more than quadrupled from 2015 to 2019

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
02 June 2020

From 2015 to 2019, the market share of plug-in vehicles in China more than quadrupled, reaching 5.1% in 2019, according to figures presented by the US DOE.

During that same period, Europe saw its plug-in vehicle sales share reach 3.0%. In the US, plug-in vehicle market share in the United States rose from 0.7% to 2.1% in 2018, and then dropped to 1.9% in 2019.

Market share of new plug-in light-duty vehicles by country/regions (China, Europe, and United States) from 2015 to 2019.
Sources: China - Data summarized by Argonne National Laboratory from Hewu WANG, Xu HAO. Data Base of Electric Vehicle Production in China, State Key Laboratory of Automotive Safety and Energy, Tsinghua University.
Europe - European Alternative Fuels Observatory
United States - Argonne National Laboratory, Light-Duty Electric Drive Vehicles Monthly Sales Update Program, February 2020.

