Accedian, New Context, and Savari partner on next-generation smart infrastructure

Accedian, a leader in performance analytics, cybersecurity threat detection, and end user experience solutions; New Context, a leader in digital transformation for infrastructure security; and Savari, the pioneer of vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communications technology for smart infrastructure, announced a strategic partnership to foster and promote economic security and prosperity for next-generation smart infrastructure.

This alliance is mobilized to connect countless sensors, applications, autonomous cars, and remote services across every industry sector to create an assured, attested and secured foundation for tomorrow’s transportation and electrification infrastructure.

Smart infrastructure takes the pre-existing amalgamation of physical and virtual networks assembled over time and rebuilds and connects them into a sustainable and dependable infrastructure for the new vision of tomorrow.

Communications, commerce and transportation are all witnessing an explosion of networks, sensors, and devices fueling a patchwork of AI, IoT, and 4G/5G technologies into an already rapidly deteriorating modern-day infrastructure design. Smart infrastructure reimagines and forges the convergence of the collective imagination of modern technology into the practical social and economic benefits that society requires.

Smart infrastructure will be eco-friendly. The adoption of climate-friendly Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) and Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) initiatives will both foster and promote economic security and prosperity. Smart infrastructure ESG and SDG initiatives will provide tangible health benefits with cleaner air and healthier climates as a result of the mass electrification of power grids derived from renewable energy resources like solar, thermal, water, and wind to fuel limitless fleets of electric vehicles producing zero or low carbon emissions.

Smart infrastructure will also be safer. There will be less congestion and fewer collisions on highways once intelligent traffic management technologies that use next-gen telecommunications infrastructure, such as cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X), are combined to help inform and guide vehicles and drivers.

C-V2X infrastructure architecture will be designed with security in mind, properly implemented and deployed to automatically adhere to varied geo-governance data regulations at the same time.

Accedian will provide its foundational technology, Skylight, which delivers the observability of network and application transactions, performance analytics, and the detection of real-time suspicious, malicious and anomalous threat behaviors. Skylight’s observability will enable infrastructure to capitalize on data coming from vehicles, traffic management systems, and fast charging stations, for example, and support applications associated with smart city enablement.

This intelligent stream of data can be used by higher layer analytics platforms, and automation and orchestration platforms, for V2G and C-V2X infrastructure. Observability of application and network performance, as well as security threat detection at the edge and in the core cloud infrastructure, assures that the right data was sent to the right place and at the right time, facilitating an intelligent, eco-friendly and safer smart city infrastructure.

New Context will harness its expertise at engineering visionary data architecture solutions in the utility, robotic, and industrial sectors to modernize the next generation of smart infrastructure landscape with an ever-changing rulebook for data that continuously varies by nation, locality, or state.

Savari will continue to forge ahead on its mission to make the world’s roadways safer and smarter with V2X solutions spanning in-vehicle, roadside and cloud business segments. Today, Savari is a part of the V2X rollouts by major automotive vehicle manufacturers beginning in 2020. With these automotive leaders accounting for more than 30% of the US market and roughly 15% of the global automotive market, Savari’s V2X software will power Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) features for one in seven cars globally.