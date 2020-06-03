Underwriters Laboratories and SAE International to collaborate on autonomous vehicle standards

Underwriters Laboratories and SAE International have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to formalize a cooperative relationship between the two standards development organizations centered on autonomous vehicles and other automotive applications.

On 1 April 2020, Underwriters Laboratories published ANSI/UL 4600, the Standard for Safety for the Evaluation of Autonomous Products, which encompasses autonomous vehicles. SAE International is a recognized leader in the development of standards for the automotive field and other mobility industries. The agreement outlines how the two organizations will partner to advance the development of standards.

Under the terms of the MOU, the two organizations agree to several goals for their partnership, including the following: