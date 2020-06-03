Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Accedian, New Context, and Savari partner on next-generation smart infrastructure
US EPA to award up to $3M for anaerobic digester projects

Underwriters Laboratories and SAE International to collaborate on autonomous vehicle standards

03 June 2020

Underwriters Laboratories and SAE International have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to formalize a cooperative relationship between the two standards development organizations centered on autonomous vehicles and other automotive applications.

On 1 April 2020, Underwriters Laboratories published ANSI/UL 4600, the Standard for Safety for the Evaluation of Autonomous Products, which encompasses autonomous vehicles. SAE International is a recognized leader in the development of standards for the automotive field and other mobility industries. The agreement outlines how the two organizations will partner to advance the development of standards.

Under the terms of the MOU, the two organizations agree to several goals for their partnership, including the following:

  • Promote communication between the two organizations;

  • Avoid duplication of work efforts where possible;

  • Increase knowledge of each other’s standards development activities;

  • Facilitate the participation of stakeholders in each other’s standards development efforts;

  • Identify and undertake joint standards development initiatives;

  • Improve existing co-development / co-publication efforts; and

  • Explore opportunities for collaborative agreements with other standards development organizations.

Posted on 03 June 2020 in Autonomous driving, Market Background, Standards | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)