CARB/CEC holding pre-solicitation workshop for $40M Zero-Emission Drayage Truck and Infrastructure Pilot Project

The California Energy Commission (CEC) and the California Air Resources Board (CARB) will host a remote-access workshop to solicit feedback on the forthcoming, first of its kind, joint solicitation for the Zero-Emission Drayage Truck and Infrastructure Pilot Project.

This is a combined effort, with funding provided by CEC’s Clean Transportation Program funds and CARB’s Fiscal Year 2019-20 Funding Plan for Clean Transportation Incentives for Low Carbon Transportation Investments and the Air Quality Improvement Program.

CARB and CEC staff are developing a joint grant funding opportunity solicitation that will provide up to $20 million from CARB’s fiscal year (FY) 2019-20 Funding Plan for Clean Transportation Incentives for large scale deployments of zero-emission Class 8 trucks and up to $20 million from the CEC’s Clean Transportation Program funds for equipment and infrastructure to support those vehicles.

The goal of this zero-emission drayage truck and infrastructure pilot project is to fund large-scale deployments of 50 or more Class 8 zero emission trucks per fleet to assess the ability of vehicle manufacturers to produce large numbers of zero-emission Class 8 trucks and to assess the ability of fleets to recharge or refuel large numbers of trucks on a daily basis in revenue service.