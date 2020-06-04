Ricardo partners with Excel Engineering to deliver testing and prototype services; Excel acquiring Ricardo’s Michigan Test Center and Personnel

Ricardo Inc., the North American operating arm of UK-based Ricardo plc and specialists in advanced propulsion, software and thermal management, signed an agreement to partner with Iowa-based Excel Engineering, which includes the sale of Ricardo’s Michigan engine testing and prototype facility.

The agreement allows Ricardo, with offices in Detroit, Chicago, Silicon Valley and San Diego, to align with the pure-play engine testing and emissions company to offer expanded engine and vehicle testing capabilities in Metro Detroit and, in turn, accelerate its direct North American research and development activities throughout the transportation sector.

For Excel, the Diagonal, Iowa company acquires a 30,000 sq. ft. test facility in Van Buren Township, Mich., and retains roughly 30 of its employees. The facility provides Excel with capabilities in light-duty and heavy-duty engine testing and capacity to test alternative fuels as well as advanced battery and hybrid drive systems.

Through the partnership, Excel will serve as the preferred testing source for Ricardo internal developments in the US and will handle current and future testing for Ricardo clientele.

We are restructuring our business to increase focus and investment in future technologies. One of our initial steps has been developing a leadership team to help clients in the US, Mexico and Canada close the gap from conventional transportation to a cleaner, connected mobility future. The Excel partnership enhances that objective by strengthening our testing capabilities and maintaining continuity with customers. Their pure-play approach to testing will provide scale and focus that extends our capabilities and sustains cost competitiveness. —Marques McCammon, president of Ricardo, Inc.

Excel, founded in 2002, tests engines for exhaust emissions compliance, long- and short-term durability and overall performance.