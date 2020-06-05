Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Nissan in final development stages of e-FORCE electric all-wheel drive system
Vitesco Technologies chooses ROHM Semiconductor as preferred partner for silicon carbide (SiC) power devices

PEUGEOT introducing electric e-Traveler van

05 June 2020

The new PEUGEOT e-Traveler electric van offers two battery capacities (50 kWh, 18 modules or 75 kWh, 27 modules) for up to 330 km (205 miles) of range in the WLTP certification cycle. Based on the EMP2 (Efficient Modular Platform) multi-energy modular platform, the PEUGEOT e-Traveller offers maximum power of 100 kW and maximum torque of 260 N·m available from start-up.

2936285-7pgd2q8hut

Although the electric drive train is similar to the New PEUGEOT e-208 and the New SUV PEUGEOT e-2008, a change has been made to the gearbox, which is shorter in order to meet the loading constraints inherent to commercial vehicles.

Available in multiple set-ups adapted to passenger transport, the new PEUGEOT e-Traveller comes in three lengths (Compact, Standard and Long) with up to 9 seats.

The e-Traveller offers 3 driving modes from its mode selector:

  • Eco (60 kW, 180 N·m): for maximum range,
  • Normal (80 kW, 210 N·m): optimal for everyday use, and
  • Power (100 kW, 260 Nm): optimizes performance when transporting several people and luggage.

Performance in POWER mode is:

  • Maximum speed of 130 km/h
  • 0 to 100km/h in 13.1s
  • 1000m standing start in 35.8 s
  • Acceleration from 80 to 120 km/h in 12.1 s

Etraveler

Two braking modes are available, with suitable types of battery charging:

  • Moderate, which feels close to an internal combustion vehicle,
  • Augmented (accessible from push “B”, for “Brake” located on the gearbox control), for increased deceleration when the accelerator pedal is released.

All versions of the new PEUGEOT e-Traveller are equipped with the electric parking brake, a new feature on this model. In addition to freeing up floor space, this automatic function provides comfort and serenity to everyday driving. In addition, a lateral storage net is fitted on the electric parking brake support.

Connected to the passenger compartment's heat transfer circuit, the battery's thermal regulation enables rapid recharging, optimized range and increased service life.

Two types of on-board chargers are available, to suit all uses and all customer charging solutions, with a 7.4 kW single-phase charger as standard and an optional 11 kW three-phase charger.

Posted on 05 June 2020 in Electric (Battery) | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)