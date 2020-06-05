PEUGEOT introducing electric e-Traveler van

The new PEUGEOT e-Traveler electric van offers two battery capacities (50 kWh, 18 modules or 75 kWh, 27 modules) for up to 330 km (205 miles) of range in the WLTP certification cycle. Based on the EMP2 (Efficient Modular Platform) multi-energy modular platform, the PEUGEOT e-Traveller offers maximum power of 100 kW and maximum torque of 260 N·m available from start-up.





Although the electric drive train is similar to the New PEUGEOT e-208 and the New SUV PEUGEOT e-2008, a change has been made to the gearbox, which is shorter in order to meet the loading constraints inherent to commercial vehicles.

Available in multiple set-ups adapted to passenger transport, the new PEUGEOT e-Traveller comes in three lengths (Compact, Standard and Long) with up to 9 seats.

The e-Traveller offers 3 driving modes from its mode selector:

Eco (60 kW, 180 N·m): for maximum range,

Normal (80 kW, 210 N·m): optimal for everyday use, and

Power (100 kW, 260 Nm): optimizes performance when transporting several people and luggage.

Performance in POWER mode is:

Maximum speed of 130 km/h

0 to 100km/h in 13.1s

1000m standing start in 35.8 s

Acceleration from 80 to 120 km/h in 12.1 s





Two braking modes are available, with suitable types of battery charging:

Moderate, which feels close to an internal combustion vehicle,

Augmented (accessible from push “B”, for “Brake” located on the gearbox control), for increased deceleration when the accelerator pedal is released.

All versions of the new PEUGEOT e-Traveller are equipped with the electric parking brake, a new feature on this model. In addition to freeing up floor space, this automatic function provides comfort and serenity to everyday driving. In addition, a lateral storage net is fitted on the electric parking brake support.

Connected to the passenger compartment's heat transfer circuit, the battery's thermal regulation enables rapid recharging, optimized range and increased service life.

Two types of on-board chargers are available, to suit all uses and all customer charging solutions, with a 7.4 kW single-phase charger as standard and an optional 11 kW three-phase charger.