FTA awarding $130M in Low-No grants for zero-emission and low-emission transit buses and facilities

AK City and Borough of Juneau (Capital Transit) The City and Borough of Juneau will receive funds to purchase new electric buses to replace aging diesel buses and associated charging infrastructure. $5,014,400

AL Alabama A&M University Alabama A&M University will receive funds to purchase zero-emission electric buses, which will replace diesel buses that have reached the end of their useful life. $2,229,189

AZ City of Tucson The City of Tucson will receive funds to purchase electric buses and associated charging infrastructure to improve service efficiency and customer service. $3,757,100

CA Antelope Valley Transit Authority The Antelope Valley Transit Authority (AVTA) will receive funds to purchase new electric buses to improve service efficiency to the cities of Palmdale, Lancaster and Northern Los Angeles County. $6,253,255

CO Colorado Department of Transportation The Colorado Department of Transportation on behalf of Avon Transit in Avon, CO, will receive funds to purchase new electric buses, which will replace diesel vehicles that are reaching the end of their useful life. $1,600,000

CT Connecticut Department of Transportation The Connecticut Department of Transportation will receive funds to purchase new electric buses to support the CTfastrak Bus Rapid Transit Service. $1,931,452

DC Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) will receive funds to purchase new electric buses, associated charging equipment and infrastructure improvements. $4,162,472

FL Gainesville Regional Transit System (RTS) Gainesville RTS will receive funds to purchase a new electric bus to replace an existing diesel bus that has reached the end of its useful life, and to modify its existing charging station equipment to support its electric bus fleet. $1,205,620

GA Chatham Area Transit (CAT) Chatham Area Transit (CAT) will receive funds to purchase new electric buses to replace aging diesel buses and associated charging infrastructure. $1,871,240

HI Honolulu Department of Transportation Services The Honolulu Department of Transportation Services will receive funds to purchase electric buses to support fleet expansion, on-route chargers and associated charging infrastructure. $5,940,005

IA Iowa City Transit Iowa City Transit will receive funds to purchase new electric buses to replace diesel buses that have reached the end of their useful life, to ensure a state of good repair. $3,017,280

ID Idaho Department of Transportation The Idaho Department of Transportation on behalf of Mountain Rides in Blaine County will receive funds to purchase new electric buses and associated charging infrastructure. $2,445,000

IL Rock Island County Metropolitan Mass Transit District (MetroLINK) The Rock Island County Metropolitan Mass Transit District (MetroLINK) will receive funds to purchase new electric buses to replace buses that have exceeded their useful life and to expand service. $2,965,851

KS City of Lawrence (Lawrence Transit) The City of Lawrence (Lawrence Transit) will receive funds to purchase new electric buses to replace buses that have exceeded their useful life. $3,756,000

KY City of Owensboro The Owensboro Transit System will receive funds to purchase an electric battery bus and a charging station to maintain a state of good repair. $927,629

LA Capital Area Transit System The Capital Area Transit System will receive funds to purchase new electric buses to replace vehicles that have reached their useful life and support charging infrastructure. $3,872,089

MA Massachusetts Department of Transportation The Massachusetts Department of Transportation and the Martha's Vineyard Transit Authority will receive funds to purchase new electric buses and support charging infrastructure. $1,100,000

MD Maryland Department of Transportation The Maryland Department of Transportation (Maryland Transit Administration) will receive funds to purchase new electric buses and support charging infrastructure as it transitions to a zero emission fleet. $2,949,750

MI Michigan Department of Transportation The Michigan Department of Transportation will receive funds to replace aging diesel buses with zero-emission electric buses and related charging station infrastructure, and provide maintenance and first responder training for the new technology. $6,393,031

MN City of Rochester The City of Rochester will receive funds to purchase new electric buses for service expansion and related charging infrastructure. $3,156,746

MO Bi-State Development Agency The Bi-State Development Agency (Metro Transit) serving the St. Louis region will receive funds to purchase new electric buses to replace aging diesel buses and related charging infrastructure. $2,380,000

MS City of Jackson The City of Jackson, MS will receive funds to purchase new diesel electric hybrid buses to replace aging diesel buses that have reached their useful life expectancy. $5,500,000

MT Missoula Urban Transportation District The Missoula Urban Transportation District will receive funds to purchase new electric buses to replace aging diesel buses and related charging infrastructure. $3,649,000

NC Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) will receive funds to purchase electric buses with dedicated charging stations and provide maintenance and first responder training for the new technology. $3,723,712

NE The Transit Authority of the City of Omaha (Metro) The Transit Authority of the City of Omaha (Metro) will receive funds to purchase new electric buses to replace aging diesel buses that have reached their useful life expectancy along with dedicated charging stations, support maintenance and first responder training for the new technology. $2,369,500

NH The City of Nashua The City of Nashua will receive funds to purchase new hybrid electric vans to replace aging vehicles and related charging infrastructure. $356,046

NJ New Jersey Transit Corporation New Jersey Transit will receive funds to purchase new electric buses for service expansion purposes. $7,074,310

NM New Mexico Department of Transportation The New Mexico Department of Transportation will receive funds to purchase electric buses to replace aging vehicles along with dedicated charging stations and provide maintenance and first responder training for the new technology. $2,920,000

NV Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada will receive funds to purchase new hydrogen fuel cell electric buses, and related support infrastructure. $3,853,200

NY Westchester County The Westchester County Department of Transportation will receive funds to purchase electric buses and support infrastructure to replace aging diesel buses that have reached their useful life expectancy. $1,501,444

OH Laketran Laketran will receive funds to purchase an electric bus with support charging infrastructure. $1,900,000

OK Central Oklahoma Transportation Parking Authority The Central Oklahoma Transportation Parking Authority will receive funds to purchase a new battery electric bus to replace an aging diesel bus that has reached its useful life. $711,255

OR Salem Area Mass Transit District The Salem Area Mass Transit District will receive funds to purchase new electric buses to replace aging diesel buses that have reached their useful life expectancy. $3,573,581

PA Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) will receive funds for infrastructure upgrades to support its current battery electric bus fleet at a maintenance facility in Philadelphia, PA. $4,300,000

RI Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) will receive funds to purchase new electric buses to replace aging diesel buses that have reached their useful life expectancy. $5,076,000

SC Greenville Transit Authority (Greenlink) The Greenville Transit Authority (Greenlink) will receive funds to purchase new electric buses and support charging infrastructure. $5,277,325

TX Capital Metropolitan Transportation Authority The Capital Metropolitan Transportation Authority will receive funds to purchase new electric buses to replace aging diesel buses that have reached their useful life expectancy. $2,266,000

UT Utah Department of Transportation The Utah Department of Transportation on behalf of Park City Municipal Corporation will receive funds to purchase support charging infrastructure to meet the needs of its electric bus service expansion. $1,080,000

VT Vermont Agency of Transportation The Vermont Agency of Transportation will receive funds to purchase electric charging equipment and enhance its maintenance facilities to support electric vehicle charging equipment. $793,420

WA Kitsap Transit Kitsap Transit will receive funds to purchase battery electric buses to replace aging diesel buses that have reached their useful life expectancy. $3,920,000