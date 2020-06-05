Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
FTA awarding $130M in Low-No grants for zero-emission and low-emission transit buses and facilities

05 June 2020

The US Department of Transportation’s (USDOT) Federal Transit Administration (FTA) announced approximately $130 million in grant selections through the Low- or No-Emission (Low-No) Grant program, which funds the deployment of transit buses and infrastructure for the purchase or lease of zero-emission and low-emission transit buses and supporting facilities.

In this competition, FTA focused on the introduction of new technology not commonly found within US transit systems such as advancements to propulsion systems. Forty-one projects in 40 states and the District of Columbia will receive funding through the program.

Eligible projects include the purchase or lease of buses powered by modern, efficient technologies. These include hydrogen fuel cells, battery electric engines, and related infrastructure investments such as charging stations.

Fiscal Year 2020 Low-No bus program projects are:

State Sponsor Description Funding
AK City and Borough of Juneau (Capital Transit) The City and Borough of Juneau will receive funds to purchase new electric buses to replace aging diesel buses and associated charging infrastructure. $5,014,400
AL Alabama A&M University Alabama A&M University will receive funds to purchase zero-emission electric buses, which will replace diesel buses that have reached the end of their useful life. $2,229,189
AZ City of Tucson The City of Tucson will receive funds to purchase electric buses and associated charging infrastructure to improve service efficiency and customer service. $3,757,100
CA Antelope Valley Transit Authority The Antelope Valley Transit Authority (AVTA) will receive funds to purchase new electric buses to improve service efficiency to the cities of Palmdale, Lancaster and Northern Los Angeles County. $6,253,255
CO Colorado Department of Transportation The Colorado Department of Transportation on behalf of Avon Transit in Avon, CO, will receive funds to purchase new electric buses, which will replace diesel vehicles that are reaching the end of their useful life. $1,600,000
CT Connecticut Department of Transportation The Connecticut Department of Transportation will receive funds to purchase new electric buses to support the CTfastrak Bus Rapid Transit Service. $1,931,452
DC Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) will receive funds to purchase new electric buses, associated charging equipment and infrastructure improvements. $4,162,472
FL Gainesville Regional Transit System (RTS) Gainesville RTS will receive funds to purchase a new electric bus to replace an existing diesel bus that has reached the end of its useful life, and to modify its existing charging station equipment to support its electric bus fleet. $1,205,620
GA Chatham Area Transit (CAT) Chatham Area Transit (CAT) will receive funds to purchase new electric buses to replace aging diesel buses and associated charging infrastructure. $1,871,240
HI Honolulu Department of Transportation Services The Honolulu Department of Transportation Services will receive funds to purchase electric buses to support fleet expansion, on-route chargers and associated charging infrastructure. $5,940,005
IA Iowa City Transit Iowa City Transit will receive funds to purchase new electric buses to replace diesel buses that have reached the end of their useful life, to ensure a state of good repair. $3,017,280
ID Idaho Department of Transportation The Idaho Department of Transportation on behalf of Mountain Rides in Blaine County will receive funds to purchase new electric buses and associated charging infrastructure. $2,445,000
IL Rock Island County Metropolitan Mass Transit District (MetroLINK) The Rock Island County Metropolitan Mass Transit District (MetroLINK) will receive funds to purchase new electric buses to replace buses that have exceeded their useful life and to expand service. $2,965,851
KS City of Lawrence (Lawrence Transit) The City of Lawrence (Lawrence Transit) will receive funds to purchase new electric buses to replace buses that have exceeded their useful life. $3,756,000
KY City of Owensboro The Owensboro Transit System will receive funds to purchase an electric battery bus and a charging station to maintain a state of good repair. $927,629
LA Capital Area Transit System The Capital Area Transit System will receive funds to purchase new electric buses to replace vehicles that have reached their useful life and support charging infrastructure. $3,872,089
MA Massachusetts Department of Transportation The Massachusetts Department of Transportation and the Martha's Vineyard Transit Authority will receive funds to purchase new electric buses and support charging infrastructure. $1,100,000
MD Maryland Department of Transportation The Maryland Department of Transportation (Maryland Transit Administration) will receive funds to purchase new electric buses and support charging infrastructure as it transitions to a zero emission fleet. $2,949,750
MI Michigan Department of Transportation The Michigan Department of Transportation will receive funds to replace aging diesel buses with zero-emission electric buses and related charging station infrastructure, and provide maintenance and first responder training for the new technology. $6,393,031
MN City of Rochester The City of Rochester will receive funds to purchase new electric buses for service expansion and related charging infrastructure. $3,156,746
MO Bi-State Development Agency The Bi-State Development Agency (Metro Transit) serving the St. Louis region will receive funds to purchase new electric buses to replace aging diesel buses and related charging infrastructure. $2,380,000
MS City of Jackson The City of Jackson, MS will receive funds to purchase new diesel electric hybrid buses to replace aging diesel buses that have reached their useful life expectancy. $5,500,000
MT Missoula Urban Transportation District The Missoula Urban Transportation District will receive funds to purchase new electric buses to replace aging diesel buses and related charging infrastructure. $3,649,000
NC Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) will receive funds to purchase electric buses with dedicated charging stations and provide maintenance and first responder training for the new technology. $3,723,712
NE The Transit Authority of the City of Omaha (Metro) The Transit Authority of the City of Omaha (Metro) will receive funds to purchase new electric buses to replace aging diesel buses that have reached their useful life expectancy along with dedicated charging stations, support maintenance and first responder training for the new technology. $2,369,500
NH The City of Nashua The City of Nashua will receive funds to purchase new hybrid electric vans to replace aging vehicles and related charging infrastructure. $356,046
NJ New Jersey Transit Corporation New Jersey Transit will receive funds to purchase new electric buses for service expansion purposes. $7,074,310
NM New Mexico Department of Transportation The New Mexico Department of Transportation will receive funds to purchase electric buses to replace aging vehicles along with dedicated charging stations and provide maintenance and first responder training for the new technology. $2,920,000
NV Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada will receive funds to purchase new hydrogen fuel cell electric buses, and related support infrastructure. $3,853,200
NY Westchester County The Westchester County Department of Transportation will receive funds to purchase electric buses and support infrastructure to replace aging diesel buses that have reached their useful life expectancy. $1,501,444
OH Laketran Laketran will receive funds to purchase an electric bus with support charging infrastructure. $1,900,000
OK Central Oklahoma Transportation Parking Authority The Central Oklahoma Transportation Parking Authority will receive funds to purchase a new battery electric bus to replace an aging diesel bus that has reached its useful life. $711,255
OR Salem Area Mass Transit District The Salem Area Mass Transit District will receive funds to purchase new electric buses to replace aging diesel buses that have reached their useful life expectancy. $3,573,581
PA Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) will receive funds for infrastructure upgrades to support its current battery electric bus fleet at a maintenance facility in Philadelphia, PA. $4,300,000
RI Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) will receive funds to purchase new electric buses to replace aging diesel buses that have reached their useful life expectancy. $5,076,000
SC Greenville Transit Authority (Greenlink) The Greenville Transit Authority (Greenlink) will receive funds to purchase new electric buses and support charging infrastructure. $5,277,325
TX Capital Metropolitan Transportation Authority The Capital Metropolitan Transportation Authority will receive funds to purchase new electric buses to replace aging diesel buses that have reached their useful life expectancy. $2,266,000
UT Utah Department of Transportation The Utah Department of Transportation on behalf of Park City Municipal Corporation will receive funds to purchase support charging infrastructure to meet the needs of its electric bus service expansion. $1,080,000
VT Vermont Agency of Transportation The Vermont Agency of Transportation will receive funds to purchase electric charging equipment and enhance its maintenance facilities to support electric vehicle charging equipment. $793,420
WA Kitsap Transit Kitsap Transit will receive funds to purchase battery electric buses to replace aging diesel buses that have reached their useful life expectancy. $3,920,000
WI City of Racine The City of Racine will receive funds to purchase battery electric buses, charging stations and infrastructure upgrades. $3,183,723

Posted on 05 June 2020

