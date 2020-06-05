Alstom and Snam to develop hydrogen trains in Italy

Alstom and Snam, one of the world’s leading energy infrastructure companies, have signed a five-year agreement to develop hydrogen trains in Italy.

The partners, after the conclusion of the first phase dedicated to feasibility studies planned in Autumn, aim to develop, already at the beginning of 2021, railway mobility projects including both hydrogen-powered trains and the related technological infrastructure, as well as management and maintenance services.

As part of the agreement, Alstom will manufacture and maintain newly built or converted hydrogen trains, while Snam will develop the infrastructures for production, transport and refueling.

This co-operation stems from the joint commitment of the two companies on hydrogen: Alstom has launched the Coradia iLint, the first fuel cell train in the world, which has successfully been in service for one year and half on a regional route in Germany (earlier post), while Snam has been one of the first companies in the world to experiment with a 10% hydrogen injection into the natural gas transportation network.

This move is a further contribution to the decarbonisation of transport and to the development of hydrogen economy in Italy. Hydrogen produced from renewables will become competitive with fossil fuels in a few years and will play a key role in the energy transition, particularly in industry, heating and heavy transport. It will be a pillar of the European Green New Deal and post-Covid investments. Snam is investing and innovating to make its network compatible with hydrogen, to encourage the development of new technologies and create an Italian supply chain. Our country has the opportunity to be among the world leaders in the sector, reaping the environmental and economic benefits of this climate leadership. —Marco Alverà, CEO of Snam