Zinc8 Energy Solutions creates wholly owned US Subsidiary in New York State

Canada-based Zinc8 Energy Solutions has created a wholly owned US subsidiary in New York state named Zinc8 Energy Solutions (USA) Inc.

The incorporation of a United States based company follows on Zinc8 Energy Solutions’ two recent New York project announcements, a collaboration with the New York Power Authority for a 100kW/1MWh Zinc-Air Battery energy storage system in western New York and a private sector partnership project with New York-based Digital Energy supported by NYSERDA for a 100kW/1.5MWh Zinc-Air Battery energy storage system to be deployed in Brooklyn, NY.

Our recent New York project announcements and our acceptance into the ACRE Incubator program at the Urban Future Lab, have clearly demonstrated that the Government and businesses of New York State are the right partners to develop the U.S market for our technology. Our decision to establish our U.S presence in New York State is a logical next step as we advance towards full commercialization over the next 24 months. —Ron MacDonald, CEO of Zinc8 Energy Solutions

The Zinc8 ESS is a modular Energy Storage System designed to deliver power in the range 20kW - 50MW with capacity of 8 hours of storage duration or higher. With the rechargeable zinc-air flow battery technology, the system can be configured to support a wide range of long-duration applications for microgrids and utilities. Since the energy storage capacity of the system is determined only by the size of the zinc storage tank, a very cost-effective and scalable solution now exists as an alternative to the fixed power/energy ratio of the lithium-ion battery.

The Zinc8 ESS is based upon unique patented zinc-air battery technology. Energy is stored in the form of zinc particles, similar in size to grains of sand. When the system is delivering power, the zinc particles are combined with oxygen drawn from the surrounding air. When the system is recharging, zinc particles are regenerated, and oxygen is returned to the surrounding air.





Power from the grid or renewable source is used to generate zinc particles in the Zinc Regenerator. Oxygen is released to the atmosphere as a by-product. The zinc particles are flowed to the Storage Tank and maintained in potassium hydroxide (KOH) electrolyte until required. Whenever power is needed, the zinc particles are delivered to the Power Stack, recombining them with oxygen to generate electricity. The zinc oxide (ZnO) by-product is returned to the storage tank for later regeneration.

The Zinc8 ESS is designed according to a modular architecture that enables a wide variety of system configurations to be created from a small number of common subsystems. Each subsystem implements a single element of the technology: