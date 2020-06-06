NYC study of actual fuel economy of fleet finds hybrids more fuel efficient as compared to conventional vehicles than expected

Using telematics, NYC Fleet, part of New York City’s Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS), recently analyzed actual fuel economy in its hybrid and non-hybrid vehicles and compared it to the EPA ratings for each make and model.

The results showed that hybrids performed better against their EPA ratings than non-hybrids—i.e., hybrids are even more fuel efficient as compared to regular fuel vehicles than expected.

In 2019, DCAS upgraded its vehicle telematics systems in a contract with Geotab and AT&T. This system has improved the ability to report on use-based fuel economy per vehicle.

DCAS Fleet looked at actual fuel economy in calendar year 2019 for 4,000 non-policing fleet units including sedans, SUVs, pickups, and vans. These units traveled more than 18 million miles in this period with half the mileage using hybrid vehicles and the other half non-hybrids.

DCAS Fleet focused on hybrids and not plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) or fully electric vehicles (BEVs) for this analysis.

For each of 106 separate vehicle models and years, Fleet compared the EPA fuel economy to the actual fuel economy. According to the EPA ratings, the hybrid vehicles should have been 118% more fuel efficient than non-hybrids. In fact, the hybrids were 155% more fuel efficient.