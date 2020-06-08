FUSO eCanter electric truck delivering gas bottles in London’s Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ)

Daimler Trucks continues deliveries of the FUSO eCanter, its fully electric light-duty truck. Among the new customers is Calor, one of UK’s best-known gas suppliers. Emitting zero emissions, the FUSO eCanter is now delivering the company’s bottled butane and propane to customers in central London.





Helping to reduce the environmental impact of delivery operations, the truck spends much of its time working inside the city’s Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) contributing to improving the city’s air quality.

A single charge gives the eCanter an effective operating range of approximately 100 km (62 miles), which is ample for many urban delivery applications. Calor’s vehicle typically covers around 50 kilometers a day, and its batteries are replenished overnight at a recharging point in the depot.

Typically, it leaves the depot each morning carrying a 2,370 kg load, and remains heavily laden throughout the day, as the driver collects empty gas bottles each time he drops off full ones.

Like its diesel-engined stablemate, the eCanter is a compact and agile 7.5-tonner.

16 FUSO eCanter from Daimler Trucks’ small series-production in Tramagal, Portugal, have been delivered to customers in the United Kingdom so far. In the United States, Europe and Japan, customers are now operating more than 150 vehicles in cities such as New York, Los Angeles, Tokyo, Berlin, London, Amsterdam, Paris, Copenhagen and Lisbon.