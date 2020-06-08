First Nuseed Carinata shipment for biofuel feedstock

Saipol, the main subsidiary of Groupe Avril, Europe’s largest producer of biodiesel, has received the first Nuseed Carinata grain shipment at its processing facility in Rouen, France. Grown as a scalable cover crop in Argentina, it will be processed into a renewable fuel with best-in-class greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction.

This follows an independent SCS Global audit and certification by the Roundtable on Sustainable Biomaterials (RSB), a globally recognized leader in sustainability, which confirmed substantial carbon reduction with the use of Nuseed Carinata as a biofuel feedstock.

Nuseed added carinata to its global portfolio in November 2019, following a successful pilot project in Argentina and acquiring specific carinata technology from the crop’s developer.

Experts from the development team joined Nuseed and, by working closely with Nuseed’s South America and European teams, have accelerated commercialization, by building the Nuseed Value Chain with R&D, contract growers, industry partners, and RSB certified delivery to the end-use customer in just five months.

Nuseed Carinata is a scalable and sustainable oilseed cover crop used to produce renewable fuel from one of the lowest carbon feedstocks available, carinata oil.

International airlines, including Qantas and United Airlines, have already proven the drop-in, purpose-built benefits of using carinata as a feedstock for biofuel to reduce greenhouse gases.

A co-product of crushing carinata to extract the non-food oil is a high protein, non-GMO meal for animal feed.