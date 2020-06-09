New Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid with Gen 4 hybrid technology delivers EPA-estimated 100 MPGe combined, 37 miles AER

The new Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid, with a fourth-generation technology system, offers a best-in-class EPA-estimated economy rating of 100 MPGe combined and an EPA-estimated 37 miles of all-electric driving range.





The original Ford Escape was the world’s first hybrid SUV and the all-new Ford Escape Plug-in Hybrid represents how far we’ve come in technology and efficiency. The all-new Escape plug-in has more power and more passenger space than the Fusion Energi plug-in, as well as up to four times the cargo volume behind its second-row seats. — Hau Thai-Tang, Ford chief product development and purchasing officer

The Escape Plug-In Hybrid starts under $35,000 MSRP.

The Escape Plug-In Hybrid is part of Ford’s investment of more than $11.5 billion in electrified vehicles. This Escape features Ford’s innovative fourth-generation hybrid propulsion system, which includes an all-new 2.5-liter Atkinson cycle hybrid engine and electronic continuously variable transmission. The plug-in hybrid system is available on every Escape trim level except S and SE Sport.

Escape Plug-In Hybrid’s liquid-cooled, 14.4 kWh lithium-ion battery is sited below the second-row seats, rather than occupying a significant portion of the cargo area.

Escape Plug-In Hybrid has a Level 1/Level 2 AC charging port. Using a 110-volt Level 1 charger, the estimated time to fully charge the battery is 10 to 11 hours. Using a 240-volt Level 2 charger, charge time drops to roughly 3.5 hours.

Hybrid models feature four modes that allow customers to select the setting most suitable for their individual needs.

In Auto EV mode, the vehicle decides whether to run on gas or electric power

In EV Now mode, drivers can operate on all-electric power

In EV Later mode, drivers can switch to full gas-hybrid driving to conserve electric miles for later

In all-new EV Charge mode, drivers can continue to charge the battery while driving and generate electric-only miles to use later

Escape comes standard with Ford Co-Pilot360 and offers available Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+ features such as Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go and Lane-Centering, Evasive Steering Assist, and a voice-activated navigation system with SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link. Also available is the class-exclusive Active Park Assist 2.0.