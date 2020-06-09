Toyota launches new RAV4 PHEV in Japan

Toyota has launched the new model RAV4 plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) (earlier post) through dealerships in Japan. Since its debut in 1994, RAV4 has pioneered the crossover SUV market, and remains the market leader. The fifth generation RAV4 was released in April 2019. It has been popular with many customers, due to the superior driving performance delivered by three types of 4WD system, including Dynamic Torque Vectoring AWD; design which fuses refinement with SUV-like power; spacious luggage storage; and an interior designed for convenience, making it suited to diverse situations.





The new RAV4 PHEV aims to boost the fun-to-drive appeal of RAV4, adopting the newly developed Toyota Hybrid System (THS II).





The front motor and inverter achieve more powerful output than the RAV4 hybrid system, and the combination with the new model, high-capacity, high-output lithium-ion battery achieves maximum system output of 225 kW, facilitating sporty, powerful driving.

It also achieves an all-electric driving range of 95 kilometers (59 miles), and a hybrid fuel economy of 22 km/L (51.7 mpg).

The new RAV4 achieves maximum system output of 225 kW (306 PS), and maximum employment of the motor enables instantaneous acceleration and deceleration. In addition, with the assistance of the engine unique to the PHEV, it achieves an acceleration from 0 - 100 km/h in 6.0 seconds.

With the E-Four electric 4WD system, the power produced by the newly developed plug-in hybrid system is fully distributed between all four wheels. In addition to achieving superior driving stability, a greater sense of stability when cornering, or driving in snow or rain, is enhanced.

HEV driving mode, using the engine, leverages battery power to control engine revs, thereby reducing engine noise during acceleration. It provides a high quality driving space for not only BEV but also HEV mode driving.

Adequate temperature of the lithium-ion battery is maintained using an air conditioning coolant. Reliable battery performance is enhanced by avoiding use under high temperature that accelerates deterioration and by appropriately controlling the battery charge.

The air conditioner employs a heat pump system that uses the heat from external air to raise the temperature of engine coolant water to heat the vehicle interior. When the air conditioner is on, it controls power consumption and reduction of the BEV driving range.

The vehicle also optimizes friction and damping force of the front and rear shock absorbers. Furthermore, it achieves superior control stability when cornering, for a solid, smooth ride comfort.

The new RAV4 comes with a maximum of 1,500 W (AC 100 V) external power supply function as standard equipment. In addition to an accessory electrical socket in the luggage compartment, it is also equipped with a vehicle power connector which can be plugged into the regular charging inlet at the rear (right) of the vehicle for use as an external power socket.

It offers two settings, either BEV or HEV external power supply mode, which can be selected according to the intended purpose. BEV mode only uses power from the battery, whereas HEV mode starts the engine if the remaining battery power is too low, enabling approximately three days’ of power supply on a full gasoline tank.

The RAV4 is readily able to provide regular power supplies at home or outside as a standard feature. The supplied power cable (both AC 100 and 200 V) can be connected to an electrical socket for recharging. Away from home, the PHEV recharge support can be used to charge at G-stations located at around 4,200 Toyota dealers, and at around 10,800 other regular charging points across Japan.