Yutong Group partners with StarPower and Cree to deliver its first electric bus in China to use silicon carbide in powertrain

StarPower Semiconductor and Cree, Inc. announced that Zhengzhou Yutong Group Co., Ltd. (Yutong Group), a large-scale industrial Chinese manufacturer of commercial vehicles that specializes in electric buses, is using Cree 1200V silicon carbide devices in a StarPower power module for its new, high-efficiency powertrain system for electric buses.

The use of silicon carbide-based power solutions enable faster, smaller, lighter and more powerful electronic systems for commercial electric vehicles.

The parties are working together to accelerate the commercial adoption of silicon carbide-based inverters in electric bus applications. Upon rollout, Yutong Group will deliver their first electric bus in China to use silicon carbide in its powertrain, representing a significant advancement in providing an even more efficient e-bus to the market.

Coupled with StarPower’s power module technology, the use of Cree’s silicon carbide-based MOSFET in the powertrain will help extend driving range while lowering weight and conserving space.

Cree is currently expanding manufacturing capacity to support the expected growth of the electric vehicle marketplace. In 2022 the company plans to open the world’s largest silicon carbide fabrication facility in New York while at the same time significantly expanding silicon carbide crystal growth capacity at its operations in North Carolina. The company offers a comprehensive set of silicon carbide and GaN (Gallium nitride) power and RF (radio frequency) solutions through its Wolfspeed business unit.

As a leading power module supplier in the China market, StarPower provides a complete range of industry-leading power modules to customers. In 2017, StarPower’s automotive module production headquarters was founded in Shanghai China.