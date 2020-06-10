ULEMCo delivers water tanker converted to use hydrogen dual fuel

UK-based ULEMCo has worked with Yorkshire Water to produce what is believed to be the first water tanker anywhere to operate on hydrogen fuel. The new 7.5 tonne bowser has been converted from a standard truck to use hydrogen dual fuel, an approach that allows fleet managers to transition more quickly to low carbon operation.





Based on an average duty cycle, the new ULEMCo vehicle is expected to deliver a 33% reduction in carbon emissions. The benefit is further enhanced by the vehicle refueling from an ITM hydrogen fuelling station in Sheffield that is powered directly from renewable wind.

ULEMCo’s conversion of a diesel to hydrogen dual fuel includes the following:

350 bar (5000 psi) storage tanks (volume dependent on vehicle space)

350 bar refueling pressure nozzle

350 bar pressure pipework & regulators

Injection system

Dual Fuel switch and unique H2ICED engine control unit

Wiring system and safety components

Appropriate vehicle road use paperwork

Data management system (where needed)

24/7 support & training

Maintenance and service package

12-month free warranty

ULEMCo is pioneering the adoption of ultra-low emission hydrogen fuel in the UK, and believes that hydrogen dual fuel vehicles like this fit very well with the immediate business model for fleet decarbonization. Specialist vehicles—such those deployed by utilities such as Yorkshire Water—utilize back-to-base operation in urban areas, and so do not need an extensive national network of refueling stations, something that is currently being built up.

This first hydrogen powered vehicle will be put to work this month, and is the first step in Yorkshire Water’s plan to decarbonize its fleet and reduce its carbon emissions to net zero by 2030.