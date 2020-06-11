Henkel launches 7.0 W/mK liquid gap filler aligned with mass production requirements of automotive electronics and power electronics

Henkel introduced Bergquist Gap Filler TGF 7000, its latest thermal interface material (TIM) innovation. The liquid TIM is a major formulation breakthrough, as it effectively marries high thermal conductivity of 7.0 W/mK with a maximum possible speed tested of 18 grams per second, a combination which is currently the only one of its kind.

With excellent throughput capability, the novel material is well-suited for applications such as automotive ADAS systems; power conversion systems; electric pumps; and ECUs where mass production, reliability and high thermal conductivity are required for today’s smaller footprint, higher power designs.





From a chemistry perspective, engineering a liquid TIM with substantive filler content that also allows fast dispensing is an exceptionally difficult balance to achieve. One might expect a liquid material with high thermal conductivity to experience separation, settling, caking and clogging of the dispensing equipment, but Bergquist Gap Filler TGF 7000 exhibits none of these issues. —Holger Schuh, Henkel Global Technology Expert

A silicone-based, two-part liquid gap filling TIM, Bergquist Gap Filler TGF 7000 dispenses quickly at a maximum possible tested speed of 18 grams per second and cures in place at room temperature. The 7.0 W/mK material is soft upon cure to minimize stress and has controlled volatility with siloxane content below 300 parts per million (ppm) to provide compatibility with various bonding surfaces and optical components. In addition, manufacturers benefit from risk-free logistics, as storage stability and easy handling are also key attributes.

Working with various partners throughout Bergquist Gap Filler TGF 7000’s formulation, Henkel engineers conducted significant testing to validate the dispensability of the product.

High-performance liquid gap fillers set high requirements on the dispensing technology: to ensure a precise application without rising the working pressure or to engineer a durable resin circuit that can cope with high-abrasive fillers. With our eccentric screw pumps and static mixing system Duplex+, we are able to set up a high-volume dispensing process with excellent cmk-results and cycle times. Unlike common expectations for higher thermally conductive materials, the material has shown outstanding characteristics in dispensing without stressing the equipment during our early dispensing tests. —Florian Schütz, Regional Sales Manager DACH from Bdtronic

To further evaluate the material within various environments, Henkel has engaged industry research firm, ZFW Stuttgart (Zentrum für Wärmemanagement). Using innovative thermal analysis and measurement technology, the institute studied the thermal performance of the TGF 7000 under various stress situations. Results of this analysis, as well as details about the design considerations, testing methods, and thermal and mechanical properties of Bergquist Gap Filler TGF 7000 will be released on 30 June 2020.