New $22M CARB pilot to fund equitable, clean transportation options in disadvantaged communities

12 June 2020

The California Air Resources Board will provide up to $22 million in grants to address transportation needs in disadvantaged and low-income communities with clean transportation options under a new $22-million pilot project. The funding, available through the Sustainable Transportation Equity Project (STEP), will support the planning and implementation of clean transportation projects.

STEP’s overarching purpose is to increase transportation equity in disadvantaged and low-income communities throughout California via two types of grants: Planning and Capacity Building Grants and Implementation Grants.

  • Up to $2 million for multiple Planning and Capacity Building Grants to help disadvantaged and low-income communities identify residents’ transportation needs and prepare them to implement clean transportation projects such as:

    • Community transportation needs assessments
    • Feasibility studies
    • Community engagement activities or events
    • Combined mobility and land use plans

  • Up to $20 million for one to three Implementation Grants to fund combinations of clean transportation and supporting projects that will help residents in disadvantaged communities get where they need to go without a personal vehicle including:

    • New bus-rapid transit or vanpool service
    • Bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure
    • Land use and mobility plan
    • Parking pricing program

STEP aims to address community residents’ transportation needs, increase residents’ access to key destinations (e.g., schools, grocery stores, workplaces, community centers, medical facilities), and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Lead applicants may include community-based organizations, federally recognized tribes and local governments. Grant proposals must include partnerships between a lead applicant, co-applicants (e.g. public, private or nonprofit organizations) and community partners. Proposals are due 31 August 2020.

Posted on 12 June 2020 in Environmental Justice, Market Background, Urban mobility | | Comments (0)

