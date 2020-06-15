Citroën introducing its electric MPV: ë-SpaceTourer

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
15 June 2020

PEUGEOT introduced the electric version of its Traveler van—the e-Traveler—earlier this month (earlier post). Now Groupe PSA co-brand Citroën is unveiling its corresponding electric version of the SpaceTourer MPV: the ë-SpaceTourer.

Like its PEUGEOT cousin, the Citroën ë-SpaceTourer is based on the EMP2 platform, seats up to 9 people and offers a choice of two range levels depending on battery power (50 kWh/230 km or 75 kWh/330 km in WLTP cycle).

Available in a choice of 3 lengths (XS: 4.60 m - M: 4.95 m - XL: 5.30 m), including the XS version which is new to the market, the ë-SpaceTourer offers maximum power of 100 kW (136 hp)/maximum torque of 260 N·m. Maximum speed is 130 km/h (81 mph) in all drive modes (Eco, Normal, Power).

  • Normal - 80 kW/210 N·m: allows the best compromise between range and dynamic performance

  • Eco - 60 kW/190 N·m: optimizes energy consumption by reducing heating and air-conditioning output without disabling them and by limiting motor torque and power

  • Power - 100 kW/260 NN·mm provides performance with the maximum number of persons en board

Two energy recovery modes under braking are available: Standard for a feel close to that of a conventional engine vehicle, Enhanced for increased deceleration when releasing the accelerator pedal. This latter mode is accessible via the Brake button on the gearbox control.

Two types of on-board chargers are available, to better adapt to customer use and recharging solutions: a 7.4 kW single-phase charger as standard and an optional 11 kW three-phase charger.

Posted on 15 June 2020 in Electric (Battery), Vehicle Manufacturers | | Comments (1)

Comments

SJC_1

If they can get 100+ miles each way and seat 6, these could be used for group commuting. People don't live where they work, it causes traffic, pollution and more imported oil.

Posted by: SJC_1 | 15 June 2020 at 02:41 PM

