Australian startup H2X launches to produce hydrogen-powered hybrid vehicles

Australian startup H2X has launched with the mission of producing a range of hydrogen-powered hybrid vehicles targeting different applications and markets.

The company was founded by a well-experienced team from the automotive and new energy field, which has been working together over more than 5 years. The core of the team has co-founded and participated in a commercial and passenger vehicle company and reformed with Australia as a home, taking advantage of the rise of hydrogen as a potential major new energy source in Australia.

The company plans to offer a balance between hydrogen energy and kinetic and externally charged electricity using an advanced hybrid system which can determine the most efficient approach for any given journey. The hybrid concept mixes hydrogen fuel cell, battery, and supercapacitors according to what is best suited to each application.





With a focus on efficiency of the design of the body and chassis and renewable materials inside and out, the goal of H2X is not only to bring to market clean power technologies but also to make vehicles the most efficient, cost-effective and sustainable right from the outset.



CEO Brendan Norman said the company was focused on reaching market-leading volumes by 2025. The portfolio will include locally designed and built heavy and industrial vehicles as well as a range of passenger cars.

The H2X team is already involved in projects for rail, marine, stationary power, and heavy vehicles which will come to market shortly. This will give significant support to the hydrogen production industry. H2X will partner with Australian and some overseas companies to bring into Australia full production of the core of the vehicles in early stages.





H2X will locate in Regional New South Wales, focused initially in the Illawarra district. From Port Kembla comes not only a significant deep-water transportation hub for the export of vehicles but also a key location as part of a growing network of green hydrogen projects throughout the New South Wales Renewable Energy Zone and beyond for the East Coast of the Country.