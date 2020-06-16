Ford Mustang Mach-E customers to receive 250 kWh of complimentary charging at Electrify America stations

Ford Mustang Mach-E owners in the US will receive 250 kWh of complimentary charging through FordPass Rewards at Electrify America fast-charging stations.





For Mustang Mach-E owners with the extended-range battery, the 250 kWh of fast-charging energy is equal to more than three fill-ups. For standard-range battery models, the 250 kilowatt-hours of fast charging energy is equal to more than five fill-ups.

This is in addition to the two years of complimentary access Mustang Mach-E customers automatically receive to the recently expanded FordPass Charging Network for easy pay-as-you-go charging. The FordPass Charging Network is North America’s largest public charging network with more than 13,500 charging stations and almost 40,000 individual plugs.

Electrify America’s network, part of the FordPass Charging Network, offers the largest number of high-powered public charging stations on the market today.

Using Electrify America’s DC fast chargers, rear-wheel-drive-equipped Mustang Mach-E with an extended-range battery can add an estimated 61 miles of range in approximately 10 minutes. Both all-wheel-drive and rear-wheel-drive configurations are estimated to be able to achieve a 10% to 80% charge in approximately 45 minutes.

With the majority of vehicle charging occurring at home, the Mustang Mach-E will come equipped with the Ford Mobile Charger that has the ability to plug in anywhere with a standard 120-volt outlet or a 240-volt for faster charging. For customers who want faster home charging for their Mustang Mach-E or who want connected features, the Ford Connected Charge Station home wallbox will be available for purchase, with prices starting at $799 MSRP, excluding taxes.

To buy it, customers will be able to call or visit an electric vehicle-certified Ford dealership to order the home wallbox and have it delivered before their vehicle arrives. Customers will also be able to order the wallbox on FordParts.com and have it delivered ahead of their vehicle; or they can order and finance the home wallbox with a Mustang Mach-E purchase later this year for delivery with the vehicle.

Ford also has teamed up with Amazon Home Services to offer installation of home charging setups later this year. Whether Ford customers need a 240-volt outlet installed for use with the Ford Mobile Charger that comes with their Mustang Mach-E or choose the Ford Connected Charge Station option, they will be able to see upfront pricing estimates and book and schedule a licensed and vetted electrician online.