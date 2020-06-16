Honda establishes Hynex Mobility Service JV in China; connected services

Honda Motor (China) Investment Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned Honda subsidiary in China, has established Hynex Mobility Service Co., Ltd., a new joint venture company with Neusoft Reach Automotive Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. Hynex Mobility Service will strive to advance connected services and offer new value users can enjoy through their connected experiences, while placing the primary focus on Honda CONNECT, Honda’s on-board connected system.

Headquartered in Dalian, Liaoning Province, Hynex Mobility Service is scheduled to begin operations on 1 July 2020.

Honda has been accelerating advancements in the areas of electrification and ICV (Intelligent Connected Vehicles). In the area of connected services, Honda is positioning Honda CONNECT as an important platform which is indispensable in increasing the value of mobility in the future.

As a part of its vision for advancing technologies for the next-generation Honda CONNECT, Honda is pursuing three concepts: more connection; personal assistant; and enabling the continuous “growth” of the vehicle through updates. With these concepts, Honda is striving to realize mobility products which will “grow” together with their users and become a realizable partner to their respective users.

For the early realization of such a future vision, Honda established Hynex Mobility Service jointly with Neusoft Reach.

The joint venture partner, Neusoft Reach, integrates new technologies such as AI and big data while leveraging its strength in the software area. Moreover, Neusoft Reach has been working to offer a broad range of intelligent products, technologies, services and solutions for next-generation automobiles in various areas including ICV, automated driving, automotive powertrains, mobility services and connected cyber security.

Honda said that Neusoft Reach is an indispensable local partner which will enable Honda to offer new value through connected services in China quickly while ensuring high quality.

Commenting on the news, Animesh Kumar, Director of Automotive Consulting at GlobalData, observed: